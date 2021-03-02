Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — With Polk County moving into High Risk level for COVID-19 on Feb. 26, here is what to expect for city of Monmouth operations beginning March 1, according to a city news release.

The front doors and counter operations will be open during business hours. Requirements for wearing face coverings, continued physical distancing, and holding virtual public meetings (Governor’s Executive Order 20-16) remain in place.

Police Department lobby will be open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on weekdays. The city encourages utility payments online and at the dropbox payments, the release said. Appointments can be made over the phone: 503-838-0722.

City Hall utility billing counter will be open Monday, March 8 10 a.m to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 9 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday, March 11 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Building Department will be open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Public Works doors will be open during business hours and by appointment: 503-838-2173.

Monmouth Power & Light doors will be open during business hours, with conference room and restroom open to the public.

Monmouth Public Library will continue curbside pickup and will begin limited in-library services the week of March 15, with days and hours to be determined. In-library services will be subject to building capacity and time limits.

Municipal court will continue to be held virtually. Court visitors may attend virtually or in person.

Senior Center remains closed until the county moves into Moderate Risk level. Services will be available by appointment only: 503-838-5678.

For information contact Marty Wine, City Manager, 503-751-0146, mwine@ci.monmouth.or.us or Suzanne Dufner, Community & Economic Development Director, 503-751-0147, sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us