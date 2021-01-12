Itemizer-Observer

SALEM – Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek called for the resignation of Rep. Mike Nearman, who is shown on surveillance video letting COVID-19 restrictions protesters into the Oregon Capitol Building while the Legislature was meeting in special session on Dec. 21.

The footage of Nearman pushing open a door and protesters running inside was released on Friday under a public records request, the Oregonian/Oregon Live reported. The video shows protesters then fought with police for access to the building.

Due to the pandemic, the Capitol has been closed to the public, even during legislative sessions.

Nearman’s district, House District 23, covers part of Polk County and he lives outside of Independence. He is a Republican.

“Representative Nearman put every person in the Capitol in serious danger,” Kotek said in a statement issued on Monday. “As we tragically saw last week during the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the consequences could have been much worse had law enforcement not stepped in so quickly. His actions have created immense fear among legislators and Capitol staff. I believe he should resign immediately because he has already breached to public trust and endangered our ability to safely conduct the people’s business.”

Kotek removed Nearman from his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. She also is charging him $2,000 to repair damage to the building during the breach.

The speaker and other House members have filed a formal conduct complaint with the Legislative Equity Office, saying that Nearman’s actions created a hostile work environment.

In a letter read on the House floor on Monday, Nearman agreed to safety measures, saying he will not let any unauthorized people in the Capitol, will return his building access badge, and will give notice 24 hours ahead of time if he intends to be at the Capitol building.

Oregon State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan released a statement on Sunday, saying she supports the right to protest, but condemns intimidation, violence and destruction.

“While I don’t agree with the decision to close the Capitol to the public, a recently released video shows Representative Nearman opened a door and violent protesters then entered the Capitol,” Drazan said. “The melee with police which follows is difficult to watch without a profound sense of gratitude to the troopers who were able to prevent further violence that could have recklessly put more people in harm’s way. The impacts to the Capitol community are an elevated risk for violence within the building which is significant.”

Drazan said the investigation must be completed.

“If the investigation finds that actions taken were criminal, legislators are not above the law, and will be held responsible,” Drazan said. “As we affirm the need for due process and the right of the public to fully engage in the work of the legislature, we commit to protect public safety and hold accountable to those would willing undermine that commitment.”

For more on this story, see the Jan. 13 I-O.