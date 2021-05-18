Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — The Housing and Urban Renewal Agency of Polk County is one of 31 agencies that will receive a share of about $12.8 million in federal resources from the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or trying to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley both voted for the American Rescue Plan Act, which among its provisions allowed the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to allocate additional emergency housing vouchers to local public housing agencies.

“The economic devastation touched off by this public health crisis has magnified the housing emergency for far too many Oregonians already teetering on a financial tightrope forcing them to balance rent payments against bills for food, medicine and more,” Wyden said in a press release. “Housing is a human right and this funding from the American Rescue Plan works to help make that statement a reality by keeping vulnerable Oregonians safe and housed in urban, rural and suburban communities throughout our state.”

“America was founded on the basic principle that everyone deserves the tools they need to be healthy and thrive. And while we’ve never fully realized that vision, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to move toward it,” Merkley added. “That means building a foundation for success for all Americans — including a place to call home. To that end, I’m grateful that over 30 of Oregon’s counties and cities are receiving emergency housing vouchers and am fully committed to continuing the fight to secure the resources we need to house everyone in our communities.”

The $12.84 million in HUD funding will be distributed to Oregon public housing agencies to help them assist individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or trying to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; or recently homeless.

The Housing and Urban Renewal Agency of Polk County is expected to receive $123,156.