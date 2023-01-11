Itemizer-Observer
The Monmouth City Council had its first meeting of the year Jan. 3, followed by a joint work session between the council and the planning commission Jan. 4.
At the joint work session, focus was on the zoning ordinance revision. The code revision, which has been underway since 2020, is funded by a grant from Transportation and Growth Management program.
According to the state of Oregon’s website, the TGM grant program is administered jointly by Oregon Department of Transportation and the Department of Land Conservation and Development, with the purpose of helping local jurisdictions plan for streets and land to lead to more livable, sustainable, and economically vital communities.
The code revision project has included several planning commission work sessions, briefings and joint work sessoins with city council, and various forms of outreach to the community to solicit feedback. Tuesday’s joint work session continued the in-depth review of the zoning ordinance revision, and ended amid an engaged discussion on residential parking requirements.
Mayor Cec Koontz was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting, as were councilors Chris Lopez, Roxanne Beltz, and Jon Carey. Carey was named council president.
Significant time during Tuesday’s council meeting was devoted to an appeal of a conditional use permit for short-term rental, for a home at 421 Orchard St S. The appeal was filed by neighbors at five other addresses on the short, L-shaped street in Southwestern Monmouth.
The appelates suggested that the conditional use designation should not carry over to a new owner, should the property change hands. Prior to this new condition, a new owner would only need to apply for a new short-term rental permit, and not the more in-depth conditional use designation for short-term rental. The council unanimously agreed to add this requirement, otherwise allowing the short-term rental to continue to operate.
Councilors discussed a proposed amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan, suggested by the Urban Renewal Agency and subsequently recommended by the planning commission. The amendment would add property and projects to the URA, increase the maximum indebtedness margin of the project, and broadly update the plan originally adopted in 2005. The amendment is slated for a second reading and vote at the council meeting on Jan. 17.
The penultimate order of business discussed in the council meeting was the intergovernmental agreement that sets the terms by which Cherriots will provide service for the Monmouth Independence Trolley. The three-trolley rotation is slated to start service in early February, and will run seven days a week. It will be free to ride for the two-year duration of the pilot period, which is funded. The council voted unanimously in favor of the IGA.
Finally, MaMere’s Bed & Breakfast at the historic Howell House applied for and received a facade improvement grant, in the amount of $5,000 for window improvements. The facade grants are reimbursement-based, and cannot exceed 50% of the total project cost.
All documents mentioned, including a draft of the zoning ordinance revision, can be read in the council meeting packets on the city’s website. Public hearings to adopt the proposed changes are scheduled for February and March 2023.
The city council will next meet on at 6:30 on Jan. 17. The planning commission meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
