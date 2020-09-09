The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is helping the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley collect donations for people who are affected by the fires.
"Families are fleeing the wildfires, many with just the clothes on their backs and a few belongings," MICC Executive Director Kathleen Mason.
The United Way is in touch with the American Red Cross and is serving as a drop-off location at 455 Bliler Ave. NE, Salem.
Current needs:
pet food
non-perishable canned or packaged food
packaged toiletries
baby items like diapers, canned food, formula
Clothing is accepted if it is in like new condition
Please remember that because of COVID-19 concerns, all items except clothing must be in original manufacturer-seal packaging.
To minimize contact, the side door of the Chamber office at 355 Pacific Ave. N (next to Napa Auto Parts) will be open. Two people will be allowed in at one time. Donations may be placed on tables or floor.
If you prefer to give a monetary donation to the Mid-Valley Wildfire Relief Fund, click here.
For further information, call the Monmouth-Independence Chamber office at 503-838-4268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.