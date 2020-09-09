The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is helping the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley collect donations for people who are affected by the fires.

"Families are fleeing the wildfires, many with just the clothes on their backs and a few belongings," MICC Executive Director Kathleen Mason.

The United Way is in touch with the American Red Cross and is serving as a drop-off location at 455 Bliler Ave. NE, Salem.

Current needs:



pet food

non-perishable canned or packaged food

packaged toiletries

baby items like diapers, canned food, formula

Clothing is accepted if it is in like new condition

Please remember that because of COVID-19 concerns, all items except clothing must be in original manufacturer-seal packaging.

To minimize contact, the side door of the Chamber office at 355 Pacific Ave. N (next to Napa Auto Parts) will be open. Two people will be allowed in at one time. Donations may be placed on tables or floor.

If you prefer to give a monetary donation to the Mid-Valley Wildfire Relief Fund, click here.

For further information, call the Monmouth-Independence Chamber office at 503-838-4268.