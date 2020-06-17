Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — On the afternoon of June 10, people lined the four corners of Ellendale Avenue and Main Street to protest racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Protesters received support from drivers who honked their horns and some who held closed fists out of their windows as they drove past. Others who did not approve revved their engines and gave protesters a different hand gesture.
Those at the protest said a fairly small amount of people reacted negatively to the crowd at the intersection. At 5 p.m., the group marched down Main and Jefferson streets to the Polk County Courthouse, where protest organizers and speakers gave speeches about racial injustice and how to change it.
“We are going to end racism,” said a speaker, a black man who grew up in Mississippi. “I’ve been beaten by the police so many times I can’t even count. I’m all broken up by it, but yet I still stand here and yet I still fight.”
A small group of people waited for the protest at the courthouse, and began shouting “all lives matter” as people gathered to hear speakers.
City officials said the protest remained peaceful for the duration, and Dallas officials and police officers mingled in the crowd. Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson posted a statement in support of the event, and its message on Facebook, the day before.
“Myself and City Manager Brian Latta have been in touch with the event coordinator, and fully support their right to express their viewpoints and share their important message,” Simpson wrote. “The majority of the participants in this event are local residents — your friends and neighbors — who care deeply about ending racism and improving the reputation of our community.”
Simpson said that Dallas must work as a whole to change the perception of the community that stems from a tolerance of racism in the past.
“Sadly, racism still exists throughout our country and we have to acknowledge that persons with this belief system likely reside in our area,” Simpson said. “Our ongoing task is to continuously and vigorously support equal rights for everyone.”
Latta, who interacted with protesters during the march, said he was pleased with the community’s reaction to the gathering.
“I was happy to see the Dallas community support our citizens’ right to assembly and free speech,” Latta said.
