MONMOUTH — Expect delays and detours as construction continues on OR 99W through the city of Monmouth.

The Oregon Department of Transportation released the following information on Aug. 9:

• OR 194 (Main Street East) is now open.

• Madrona and Jackson Streets reopened on the west side of OR 99W on Monday.

• All traffic will travel on the west side of OR 99W as contractors work on the east side of the travel lanes.

• Two-way traffic is maintained through the work zone.

• The east side of Clay Street and the east side of Madrona Street will be closed until about Aug. 16. Follow on-site detour signs and flaggers for safety.

The center turn lane is closed approaching Main Street/OR 51. Watch for signage. The closure allows both the northbound and southbound lanes to remain open.

• No left turns will be allowed on OR 99W between Jackson and Clay Streets.

• Drivers on OR 99W wanting to turn onto Main Street will be redirected by detour signs to Hoffman Road.

• During the detour, drivers on Main Street will still be able to turn onto OR 99W at the traffic signal.

• Pedestrian access, including for those with disabilities, will be maintained with short detours for safety.

We will continue to work closely with businesses to make sure employees and customers have access during construction.

Work Hours

Construction work will continue throughout the day and late evenings with single lane closures nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings. There could be intermittent travel delays during construction work hours.

Background

The project started in September 2018, and is expected to be completed by December 2019. This project will:

• Replace highway pavement and underlying structure, which is in poor condition.

• Rebuild pedestrian access ramps and crosswalks to meet current ADA standards.

• Add bike lanes, a continuous two-way center turn lane, and landscaping.

• Add new railing and a waterproof membrane to the Middle Fork Ash Swale Bridge.

Stay Informed

For more information, visit the project website at www.tinyurl.com/99WMonmouth — or call 855-791-4507 and your message will be returned during the business week.

Sign up for project updates and construction announcements.

TripCheck is updated daily with construction locations and ramp closures throughout the state. Travelers should know before you go and plan to adjust routes and travel times. Slow down, expect delays and watch for crews in the work zone.

Additional Accommodations

This can be made available in an alternate format on request by calling 503-373-7093 or 7-1-1

Podemos proveer la información en esta publicación en español. Para recibir la información en español, por favor llamé al 503-731-4128.

Вы говорите по-русски? Мы можем предоставить информацию в этой публикации на русском языке. Для получения информации звоните по тел 503-731-4128 или посетите веб-сайт