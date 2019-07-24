POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Convention was held last week at the Salishan resort, at Gleneden Beach, to award newspapers across the state with accolades that reflect the journalists and staff who work hard every day to present news to the public.

The ONPA categorizes newspapers based on circulation — how many subscribers it has — and whether it is a daily or weekly paper.

In February, the I-O’s reporters sat down and dug through articles they had written and photos they had taken last year to chose the ones which they felt best represented each awards category.

The awards given out were as follows:

The Itemizer-Observer received third place, awarded for General Excellence.

Emily Mentzer, editor, received third place, awarded for Best Feature Photo, and third place, awarded for Best Editorial.

Jolene Guzman, Dallas reporter, received multiple awards, including: first place, awarded for Best Feature Story: General; second place, awarded for Best Educational Coverage; third place, awarded for Best Spot News Coverage; third place, awarded for Best Feature Story: General; second place, awarded for Best Feature Story: General.

Audrey Caro, Monmouth/Independence Reporter, received second place, awarded for Best Feature Photo; and third place, awarded for Best Feature Story: Personality.

Jennifer Biberston, Sports Reporter, received third place, awarded for Best Local Column.

Congratulations to all of the reporters and newspapers and news staff who walked away with awards over the weekend.