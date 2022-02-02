itemizer-Observer
The Polk County Itemizer-Observer has hired Alex Gaub as its new full-time reporter and promoted reporter David Hayes to editor.
Gaub is responsible for covering general news and features, schools in the cities of Dallas and Falls City, and Polk County governmental issues.
Gaub comes to the Itemizer-Observer from Corvallis. He spent two years working as an editor and reporter for the Linn-Benton Community College paper and another two years as a news contributor for Oregon State University’s The Daily Barometer. At OSU, he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. Before attending college, Gaub served in the U.S. Marines for one enlistment.
He grew up in Baker City, Oregon, where he graduated from Baker High School.
Gaub replaces Hayes as the general assignment reporter.
Hayes came to the I-O in November of 2020 as a full-time reporter. After covering Polk County news, the Central School District 13J and the cities of Monmouth and Independence, Hayes replaces Jolene Guzman who left the paper last month to pursue another employment opportunity.
