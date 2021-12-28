Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — At the end of 2020, a single year that seemed to go on for two years, we all had hopes that 2021 would be an improvement.
In some ways it was – children went back to school, our favorite events returned in somewhat pre-pandemic fashion – and in other ways – delta and now omicron – it wasn’t.
We are still living with masks in some environments, and need to have proof of vaccine handy for some indoor events.
We’ve had record high temperatures, an ice storm, and possibility record low temperatures to end the year.
So, once again, a year later, a pandemic-worn populace asks for a kinder, gentler year for 2022 – at least until the upcoming mid-term elections. Here’s a look back at the stories that made 2021.
1. COVID-19
As much as we wanted COVID-19 to slowly, but surely dissipate in 2021, it was stubborn in staying in the headlines over the last year.
From vaccines becoming widely available, to protests of mandates and continued closures, to the emergence of variants delta — and now omicron — COVID-19 always found its way to the top of the news cycle.
Not all COVID-19-related news was negative. Vaccinations in Oregon and across the country picked up steam in 2021, with the vaccine becoming available to all people age 16 and older on April 19.
Soon, children 12 and older were approved. Most recently, children ages 5 to 11 were approved to receive a smaller dose than adults receive.
In Polk County, some events that had skipped 2020 returned, including July Fourth events in Monmouth and Independence, Krazy Dayz in Dallas, the Polk County Fair, summer live music concerts, the Dallas Community Awards, and Christmas tree lighting events.
It’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 was discovered, and we are facing a new, but hopefully less deadly wave of the virus. The omicron variant has increased cases in Oregon by 25% in the last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Since the first case of the virus was reported in Oregon in February 2020, there have been 414,140 cases and 5,623 deaths statewide, according to OHA daily report issued on Monday. In Polk County, there have been 8,703 cases and 110 deaths as of Monday.
2. Schools reopen to full-time classes
Following months of planning – and hearing of plenty of concerns from students at parents about the safety of returning and whether students would be required to wear masks – schools reopened to full-time classes in September.
Hybrid classes had been introduced the previous school year, but it just wasn’t the same as seeing students every day, according to local school leaders.
Lyle Elementary Principal Rachel Alpert described the excitement of the first day of school when students poured through the doors of the Dallas school. Alpert added the goal from is to keep students in schools full time.
“We are working very hard to make sure that that is the story of this year, and every year forward, that all of our kiddos are here every day for full days,” she said.
3. Former state rep. Mike Nearman expelled
State Representative Mike Nearman became the first elected official to be expelled from the Oregon State Legislature in June for his role in orchestrating an incursion into the state Capitol last year.
The Oregon House voted 59-1 in favor of a resolution finding Nearman’s actions of opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21, 2020, was disorderly behavior, the constitutional standard for ejecting a legislator.
Videos proved to be Nearman’s undoing as he proclaimed his innocence throughout. The first was security footage of Nearman walking out a side door while the Legislature was in session and the State Capital building closed to outsiders during the pandemic. Protesters burst through the opening, scuffling with state police and other law enforcement.
A second video emerged of Nearman planning the maneuver with constituents the prior month. Nearman eventually pleaded guilty to the crime of first-degree official misconduct.
He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 80 hours of community service work, a payment of $2,700 in restitution for the damage caused to the building and banned from the Oregon State Capitol and its grounds.
Commissioners from Polk, Marion, Yamhill and Benton counties overwhelmingly voted for Amity resident Anna Scharf to replace Nearman July 6.
Scharf, who previously worked as a policy analyst in Nearman’s District 23 office, receiving nine of the 11 available votes over four other candidates, including Nearman himself.
Scharf will serve the remainder of Nearman’s term, which runs through January 2023. She indicated a desire to seek the Republican nomination on 2022 to serve a full two-year term.
4. Ice and heat
As if the continuing pandemic wasn’t bad enough, 2021 was a year of weather extremes. The first snow of the year, covering the area with the fluffy white stuff on Jan. 26-27, was just a foreshadowing of the bitter cold and ice that was to come just weeks later.
The damaging storm started with scattered frozen rain on Feb. 11, but the brunt of the storm fell the next day as a thick coating of ice caused power outages and tree branches to fall.
Power outages lasted days or weeks and public works crews toiled for days clearing roads of downed trees.
School closures were first called due to weather and travel hazards and then extended as power and internet service remained out.
Four months later, just after the official beginning of summer, Oregon endured the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the state. Triple digit temperatures began on June 26 with a high of 105 recorded at the Salem Airport. The next two days stayed in the triple digits, with June 27 setting a record at the site of 113, followed another record breaking day at 117.
The year had one last weather event to bless us with, starting on Christmas night, off-and-on snow and record-low temperatures in the 20s reaching into this week will send us off into the new year.
5. Company expands to Dallas’ former Tyco building
The long vacant 131,000 square-foot facility known as the Tyco Building has been the source of excitement and let down for years. The site has been auctioned and had extensive remodeling. Former owners projected of hundreds of future jobs that never materialized.
This fall, another firm has announced its intentions to set up shop at the former circuit board manufacturing site.
This time Ascentec Engineering LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts and assemblies for the semiconductor and aerospace industries, based in Tualatin. The facility will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and facility set-up that will take two to three years to fully complete.
That work was underway when the announcement of the sale was made in November.
Dallas Economic Development Director Charlie Mitchell said he believes Ascentec will be a good community partner.
“That’s going to be a great fit for Dallas, wonderful business,” Mitchell said. “They check all the boxes. It’s going to be a good community partner, and they are going to provide, potentially several hundred jobs.”
6. Polk Commissioner Mike Ainsworth retires
Former Polk County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth would easily be described by most people as a public servant.
From being the voice on the call at Central Panthers games, to volunteering to ring bells for the Salvation Army during the holiday season, to representing the citizens of Polk County on the BOC, Ainsworth committed years of his life to serving others.
He was elected to the BOC in 2010, and he credits his decades of involvement for being “hired” for the job.
“That’s how I got elected, my community involvement,” he added. “The community’s been so good to me, my whole life. The place where we live is only as good as we make it. And the most valuable thing we have is not money, but time invested in it. And that’s contagious and people will see that you’re doing something.”
In July, he retired from that one part of his public life, taking a decade of memories with him.
Ainsworth said his plan was to spend more time with his family in his retirement from public office.
His departure was not without sadness.
“I’ve never loved a job I’ve loved as much as I loved this job. I hope it shows when I’m out in public. I’ve met so many people I never would have before in this job. And that’s a huge bonus for me. And those friendships will last ‘til the end of my days,” he said.
Ainsworth replacement in the office is former Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon.
He was appointed to serve the remainder of Ainsworth’s term, and intends to run for election in 2022.
7. Rural residents get broadband access
Alyrica Networks took on the project in August 2020, through a contract with Polk County.
The company announced the project was finished at the board of commissioners last meeting in 2020. Now 91% percent of rural residents have access to broadband internet, a potential 2,000 customers. The county used $1 million in CARES Act funding to provide access.
Alyrica built the network with six towers placed and additional dishes to fill in the gaps.
8. Independence city manager steps down
After three years on the job, Independence City Manager Tom Pessemier resigned effective the end of November.
Pessemier has moved to Tennessee, where his two oldest children are attending college. He confirmed that he did not leave to take another position, but will take time to adapt to his new home.
“I may take a year or two off,” he said in an interview with Anne Scheck of Trammart New Service shortly before his departure.
The city has hired a consulting firm to help search for Pessemier’s replacement. Currently, Independence Police Chief Bob Mason is the interim city manager.
9. Dallas girls cross-country team makes history
For the first time in the history of the program, the Dallas Dragons girls cross-country team qualified for the state meet.
The team placed third in the Mid-Willamette Conference District meet on Oct. 30, snagging an automatic berth to the meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“There were a lot of tears of relief and joy,” said Monique Lankheet. “It was a celebratory moment for sure.”
Lankheet has coached Dallas cross-country for 28 years. On it’s way to state, Dallas had to outpace teams that had been close competitors the entire season, notably Silverton and North Salem. Dallas beat Silverton by a mere five points, and North Salem by 10.
“Finishing third at district meant a lot,” Lankheet said. “Silverton’s always prepared and they are warriors, and the coach does a really good job. I kept telling my kids before district that we had to respect our opponents and couldn’t take anyone for granted.” Dallas placed 10th out of 13 teams at the state meet, held on Nov. 6.
10. Polk Courthouse gets landscape makeover
The lawn at the Polk County Courthouse has been home to community events, and the welcoming face to Polk County’s historic courthouse.
Much like the buildings at the complex did the year before, the lawn on at the courthouse is undergoing a face lift. This time, the prospect of change – including the removal of trees – wasn’t received quite as well as the previous project.
Some residents say they will miss the mature trees, and wished county leaders had provided a more public explanation for the need to remove them. In a Sept. 22 story,
“County outlines plans for new landscaping for courthouse,” Matt Hawkins, the director of administrative services, said part of the reason for removing trees – especially the sequoia used for the Christmas tree lighting in Dallas – was because the roots were damaging walkways on the lawn. Work began in September and is slated to be complete in complete in early 2022.
