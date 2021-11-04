INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence honored the first ever recipients of the newly created Cairns-Weaver Award at the Oct. 26 City Council meeting.

The Cairns-Weaver Award was created by the Independence Historic Preservation Commission to recognize excellence in historic preservation in the City of Independence. The planned annual award was established earlier this year and named for Dan Weaver and Michael Cairns, key promoters of historic preservation in the community. The award promotes the preservation of the Independence Historic District.

Winners of the first Cairns-Weaver Award were Jeff and M’Liss Meyers, for their porch improvement at 284 C Street, and Tyler Kolb for the remodel at 230 S. Fourth St.

Jeff Myers purchased and started work preserving the Hodgins-Kosterman Home at 284 C Street in 2011, originally constructed in 1876.

Myers has completed a variety of projects to restore the outside of the property, including the removal of the asbestos shingles to reveal the lap siding underneath, clearing the overgrown vegetation around the home, replacing the original trim (based on old photographs) and painting the home.

Following the work, Myers decided to focus on a previously added, and poorly constructed front porch and roof. Working with the Historic Preservation Commission, Myers elected to pursue a mansard-style roof with curved ends to better complement the building than the previously added roof.

However, in the process of removing the feature, Myers found details that showed the original configuration of the porch roof. Myers changed his plans based on the finding and worked with a contractor who specializes in historic repairs to best match the original configuration. The project, along with his other work on the building, has contributed to significant improvements to the structure.

“This house has been an absolute dedication to love,” M’Liss Meyers said. “Over the years, it’s been very small steps and I feel we’re getting really close to the last steps. Every part of this house has been looked at, partially redone the best we could and just extremely proud of it. We love this neighborhood, we love Independence. It’s just an honor to be a part of this community. And the house here is part of that for us.”

The structure at 230 S. 4th Street experienced a similar transformation. The building, which was originally constructed in 1940 and was acquired by Tyler Kolb in 2019, was run down and likely near to being torn down according to city staff.

However, through work with the city and the Independence Historic Preservation Commission, Kolb developed a plan to retain as many of the built features on the site as possible. Historic windows were refurbished, and in some cases moved to new locations on the building. Additionally, the historic shiplap siding was retained. In completing the project, Kolb focused significant efforts on enhancing the historic front of the building, which faces 4th Street. Kolb incorporated a small accessory structure that mirrored the characteristics of the historic home and added a small wrought iron fence to the area. In all, the work drastically improved the historic character of the property.

“If this house was not in the historical district, it would torn down and a new house rebuilt. But I knew I had to save what I could and work with the house that here,” Kolb said. “As a contractor for over 20 years, I’ve always been a little intimidated by the historical review process. But after going through it with the city of Independence, working with their team, it was pretty seamless, taking my project concept and actually turn it into something I can start working on. Without some of their input, I don’t think my project would have come out as nice as it did.”