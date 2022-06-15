Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- After a walkout in protest by students at Central High School, after a school board work session that drew scores of anguished parents, after a school board meeting where teachers expressed distress over actions by the superintendent’s office, the question many are asking is: What’s next?
It won’t be a no-confidence vote on the superintendent that was proposed by one of the most active alumni of Central High School (CHS), former Polk County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth, who called the lack of transparency about a failed search for a new CHS principal “one of the biggest disappointments to me in this district in my 49 years since I graduated.”
However, change does lie ahead – an organization-development consultant familiar with public schools is expected to be brought on board, to help restore relationships, re-establish trust and continue building a culture where “all voices are recognized and respected,” according to Steve Love, the outgoing chair of Central District 13J’s school board.
Both the school board and the superintendent “deeply care” about the outpouring over recent events, Love said. And the “pain points” that surfaced recently have “led us to reflect on what steps might be taken” to avoid similar situations in the future, Love added. The first step will be to bring in outside resources to assist with the search and selection process for the new CHS principal, he said.
“We’re listening and we value everyone in the district,” Love stressed.
The backlash has been going on for weeks. The focal point seems to be the spurned promotion of vice-principal Roseanna Larson at Central High School (CHS) for the top job after she became one of two finalists for principal. Both candidates were rejected.
Ainsworth said the process went awry – a “meet and greet” reception was held for the pair, with the implication that one would be named to the position. The fact that the search now is beginning all over again raises obvious questions about what went wrong.
“I don’t think they want to give us an answer,” Ainsworth said.
Some of the anger has been aimed at school board members, as well as Superintendent Jennifer Kubista, who made the decision. The ability for the superintendent to make “directed appointments,” which allow her to employ administrators without posting a vacancy to solicit candidates, also remains a source of worry for some.
“The school board is her (Kubista’s) boss,” Ainsworth pointed out. “So, I think it is a problem of both.”
But, as Love explained after being contacted in the wake of Ainsworth’s comments, policies are in place to deter board interference in personnel decisions while remaining in an oversight capacity. In addition, there are ironclad protections for maintaining privacy in the hiring process, Love pointed out.
Ainsworth is one of CHS’s most visible supporters. He serves as the auctioneer for both CHS Panther and FFA auctions, narrates and calls basketball games and has been part of a successful bond-promoting committee for CHS in the past. His call for the vote of no-confidence at a recent school board meeting seemed to reverberate with some members of the public, who have responded to the situation with a petition drive. “It’s the biggest split I have ever seen” between the district office and the public education system it is supposed to serve, Ainsworth observed.
To some of those in the district – families, former students and members of the CHS faculty – there are echoes of years past in the recent events. Eleven years ago, the Central School District 13J was rocked by complaints from teachers and residents alike about the superintendent at that time. Joseph Hunter departed under terms of “mutual agreement” after a settlement approved by the school board paid him roughly the same sum as his salary for the remaining two years on his contract, about $225,000.
The crisis also involved a successful recall effort of the school board chair.
School districts can capsize in periods of such turmoil, but there are strategies to help maintain stability, according to studies by academic researchers and experts with personnel experiences in K-12 education.
One author who has examined the working relationships among school district leaders is Alan Daly, who directs the educational leadership joint doctoral program at the University of California, San Diego. His findings appear to suggest that, when interaction is strictly limited to those who are considered core members of a decision-making process, it can have a negative impact. This kind of disconnected system can cause opinions from a few select individuals to consistently prevail, resulting in “group think.”
Part of the solution is to nurture a wider network of trust.
“Trust is incredibly important for the flow of communication,” he said.
Conversely, broken trust can be a huge setback – and recovery from violating it takes continued commitment.
“In healing from this it has to be acknowledged trust has been violated and the slow work of rebuilding relationships must begin,” he advised.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
