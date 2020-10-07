Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The streetlights in downtown Independence had a little color added to them last week.

“We have been working with the River Gallery to create new banners for the historic style streetlights downtown,” said Economic Development Director Shawn Irvine. “With Independence Landing and some of the other work that’s happened the last couple of years, we have a bunch of empty streetlights.”

The banners went up near the new developments on Osprey Lane, on C Street and near Independence Cinema.

“The banners that are already up were hand-painted by artists at the River Gallery,” he said. “They take a fair bit of upkeep and have to be repainted every five to 10 years, so this time around the gallery painted the art, took high resolution photographs and then we gave them to the local print company to print them as banners.”

Richard Bunse is one of the partners at the artist co-op.

The banners feature landscapes, architecture, nature, history and culture of Independence.

“We had really diverse banners,” Bunse said of the first paintings that were done.

Those paintings featured dogs, ice cream cones, farmers markets, kids playing soccer at the park and the community fiesta.

“This time around it needed to be done quickly and we have new technology now,” he said.

A lot of the banners were made from existing paintings or portions of them.

The cost for the project was $10,000, Irvine said.

“I was talking with Richard about how the COVID crisis had impacted the gallery’s business and they weren’t eligible for most of the support programs,” Irvine said. “We had worked with the gallery a couple times before on downtown banners. This seemed like a great way to fill the new streetlights and support an important downtown business at the same time.”

Bunse said the technology made the process much easier this time.

About 40 banners featuring the work of 13 of the gallery’s artists were made.

The artists like that they are exposing people to art.

“We want to do things that really enhance the community — make it special,” Bunse said. “There really are no other communities that have this.”

Irvine said the banners still look like high-quality art, but will be easier to maintain and replace when necessary.

“I hope the vibrant colors and unique designs brighten and add some wonder to (people’s) day – especially as we move into the darker winter months,” Irvine said. “Art creates a sense of place. Lots of cities have banners on their downtown streetlights but ours are unique, and I think it adds that extra bit of character to an already vibrant place.”