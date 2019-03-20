INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council unanimously approved on March 12 an agreement, in partnership with the city of Monmouth, to be a guarantor on an additional loan or line of credit for the Monmouth-Independence Network.

Councilor Marilyn Morton is a Minet employee and recused herself.

Monmouth City Manager Scott McClure brought up the possibility of such an agreement at the March 5 Monmouth City Council meeting, but an agreement has not yet been brought before them.

McClure said he believed the Monmouth council would also have to approve the agreement, “depending on how the financing document is structured.”

“It isn’t ready yet, but may be on the April 2 agenda,” he said.

The agreement that the Independence council approved states the line of credit would not exceed $350,000.

According to the document, “As guarantors, Minet would make the payments directly and there would be no additional financial impact on the cities, unless Minet is unable to make the required payments.”

When Minet is short of funds to pay its existing debt, Monmouth lends it money out of its Power & Light utility. Independence lends it money out of its water fund.

“Fortunately the amount has been coming down significantly and they are on a path to cover all of their operations and debt payments in a couple of years,” said Tom Pessemier, Independence city manager.

At the Nov. 6 Monmouth City Council meeting, McClure reported that Minet ran a projection for their May payment, when the next debt payment is due, and they “will be covering over 80 percent.”

Pessemier said the budgeted amount for Independence to help cover Minet’s debt payments this year is $285,000.

“(It’s) not insignificant but better than the past,” he said.