Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence bicyclist was killed Tuesday, Oct. 5 in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 51 near milepost 4.

According to a preliminary Oregon State Police investigation, the incident involving two Independence residents occurred at 7:36 p.m. A southbound bicyclist, Frank Koch, 80, was struck from behind by a southbound Toyota Prius, operated by Krystal Kamback, 33.

Koch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kamback was uninjured. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Highway 51 was closed for about three hours.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.