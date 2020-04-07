Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Elsa and Olaf visited Independence on Friday for what was possibly the world’s smallest parade.
“Mayor McArdle called us,” Elsa said. “He was concerned about the community and wanted to make sure they were staying healthy.”
Independence Police Officer Bob Barlow escorted Elsa and Olaf through a portion of Independence off Gun Club Road.
Elsa, who first visited Independence in December for the Winter Family Fest. She is glad to be back.
“It’s really warm out,” Elsa said. “In Arendelle it’s very cold.”
Olaf was happy to get out too.
“I’m so happy to be back,” Olaf said. “Seeing all the kids – they make me happy.”
With most businesses closed and all gatherings restricted because of the current “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Courtney Williams’ duties as downtown manager have changed.
Williams, who organized the event, is working remotely, with her dining room table as a temporary office.
Her new focus is positive programming, she said.
April 3 was the first “Funtastic Friday” — a sort of mini parade through different neighborhoods each Friday in April.
Each week’s neighborhood and production will be a surprise, but it will always be scheduled to happen from 2 to 3 p.m.
Williams said people should enjoy the event from their porch, front lawn or look out their windows.
Funtastic Fridays
The city of Independence will host Funtastic Fridays throughout the month of April from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Osprey Watch Party
The Osprey Watch Party is a live Q & A event that happens every Thursday in April from 11 a.m. to noon through live commenting on the city’s YouTube stream of the Osprey nest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.