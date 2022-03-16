Prestige Theatres honored Independence Cinema manager Jack Powers, supporting staff and maintenance supervisor David Dallas for their exemplary achievement of cleanliness and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the pandemic beginning March 2020, Independence Cinema and its staff and leadership persevered through being shuttered for many months, consistently changing local and state safety rulings, changing capacity limitation, a tumultuous movie release calendar, inventory shortages, multiple COVID-19 variants and more, all with a positive attitude,” Prestige Theatres President and CEO Elie Kassab wrote in the citation.
“Their adherence to local, state, CDC safety standards and voluntary compliance in the industry-wide CinemaSafe guidelines helped keep all staff and customers safe,” Kassab added.
