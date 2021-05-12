Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council took the first step April 27 to locally take on what it deems the Global Climate Crisis by approving the formation of a joint committee with the city of Monmouth to guide the cities’ climate efforts.

The council reviewed a proposed climate crisis resolution at a March 9, work session. After discussion, the council agreed to individually review the resolution, consider comments from councilors, and bring it back to a future meeting.

City Councilor Shannon Corr, who worked with the task force that drafted the resolution, explained the resolution does not commit the city to any action at this time.

“This resolution creates infrastructure in which we can create, observe, research, educate and make recommendations,” Corr said. “This is not the last resolution on climate change. This is just the establishment of a structure to address it from a community perspective.”

The resolution commits to working together with the city of Monmouth to establish a joint committee to guide the cities’ climate efforts.

The partnership, the resolution reads, eyes educating “residents about steps that are needed to limit the magnitude and effects of global warming; and to keeping the concerns of vulnerable communities central to all climate change mitigation planning processes and to inviting and encouraging such communities to actively participate in order to advocate directly for their needs.”

However, not all council members were on board with approving the resolution just yet. Councilor Dawn Roden wanted to hold off on creating anything at the local level when the federal government is expected to make announcements on new requirements.

“I feel that because we’re still looking at so many changes coming from the Biden administration, it’s premature to look at this now,” Roden argued. “Put this on hold for a while and see how things are panning out. I don’t want us to involve Independence and Monmouth economically in premature manner that might negatively affect us.”

In addition, Roden preferred to have more specifics about the climate commission, from including the makeup of its members to how they would get approved.

“I’m voting no. No one has answered my question about the economic impact it will have on our community. I feel we have not addressed who will make up this committee, and that’s dangerous for the city to go into this resolution hoping for the best but having no guidelines set forth for the people who are actually going to serve, what background they have. This cannot be a political committee, but a committee that backs the science,” Roden said.

Councilor Marilyn Morton, on the other hand, believed the committee needed to be formed officially before tackling the specifics of its makeup.

“I’m a believer. We’re treading on new territory, across communities. This sets a new, great standard for the future for us. The infrastructure does need to be in place before we answer what if questions,” Morton said.

Councilor Sarah Jobe suggested tabling the issue until more answers were provided, both at local and national level. She was joined by Roden and Councilor Tom Takacs in voting to table approving the resolution. However, Mayor John McArdle voted with Morton, Corr and Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis against tabling the issue.

“As I see this, this is the first step in creating infrastructure, to begin having the conversation what we need to look at, what some of potential problems and potential solutions are,” McArdle explained. “All this committee is going to come up with are ideas and actions they can share with us. Nothing is going to happen without the action of this council. We want to work with our sister city, want to create some structure because we can create any structure that we choose to in any way we want to. At some point, we have to begin. I see this as a general opportunity to begin that conversation or put some infrastructure in place to facilitate that conversation.”

The resolution was then adopted with Jobe and Roden casting the only no votes.

The city of Independence now must wait on the city of Monmouth to adopt their own version of the resolution before a climate committee can be formed. Monmouth City Manger Marty Wine said the issue has not come before the Monmouth City Council yet, but expects it to be able to vote on it sometime in June.

