INDEPENDENCE – Video transmission of the last city council meeting might be summed up with a new definition of 3D – dry, dramatic and debatable.
That seemed to be the way some people saw it. A switch in technology rendered parts of the meeting hard to hear, and a description of the session as “a business meeting” by City Manager Kenna West seemed to confuse some viewers, too.
West is an attorney, and her approach – spending time at the podium cautioning against “diatribes” – appeared to be a departure from her two predecessors, Independence Police Chief Robert Mason and Former City Manager Tom Pessemier.
Mason, who served as interim city manager, issued reports to the council in a delivery style widely regarded as congenial updates. Economist-turned-engineer Pessemier, in contrast, seemed to follow a task-and-project checklist, often providing details like timeliness and cost estimates.
Eight weeks into her new job, West appears to be carving out her own way of interacting with the city council – in a more instructive manner.
“I wonder if that’s because of the lawyer profession?” commented one of those who watched the proceedings, noting that West repeatedly referenced the city council session as “a business meeting.”
City councils are considered legislative bodies and their meetings are described as “open public forums” by both the State of Oregon and the League of Oregon Cities.
A look at the last few monthly meetings seems to show a more vigorously engaged council. An analysis of the past few city council meetings suggests a dramatic division between certain city councilors over specific issues – such as homelessness – and there appears to be more debate occurring during meetings, as well.
However, many council votes remain dry, uneventful tallies – the recent passage of nearly $1.2 million for work on a pump station is one example. And there’s no evidence that the process is being influenced by the difference in city management leadership. However, there are some changes.
Legal considerations now seem to be more frequently cited.
At a previous city council meeting, West prohibited a group of neighbors from giving comments about the city-approved development in their area, along 7th Street, to guard against presentation of new information in the wake of a threatened appeal on it. About a half-dozen residents had attended that meeting, hoping to speak.
It turned out the appeal was filed, which led to some head-scratching about why it wasn’t announced by the city manager at the latest meeting.
West said she didn’t mention the appeal because “it’s critical that the council’s role as a quasi-judicial tribunal in that appeal be preserved.”
“One way we accomplish that is by preventing discussions of the appeal outside the confines of a properly noticed public hearing, and insulating councilors from ex parte contacts,” she said.
A resident in the appeal said she’s fine with that answer.
“I think that having it brought up at a scheduled time is appropriate,” said Amanda Sloan. “I just hope we get our time to express our concerns.”
The land-use appeal is expected to go before the city council in late September. The hoped-for outcome by the group is for the city council “to really hear our concerns about what this development would do to the quality of life of the residents in the surrounding area,” Sloan added.
In other legal matters, the challenge of homeless management in Independence has prompted more consultation with city attorneys, West said.
Homeless Resources have become a source of debate.
The homeless issue has continued to surface as a matter of contention.
During her city manager’s report, West alluded to the fact that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had come before the council previously, stemming from a move to use $1 million in state grant money for establishing an office that would coordinate homeless prevention; the money was awarded to cities across Polk County, including Independence, and to the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Another $3.7 million is anticipated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Councilor Dawn Roden said she feared future provisions in the MOU might mean more homeless would be drawn to Independence. Councilor Shannon Corr, a member of the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance, countered that the MOU represents only the promise of much-needed resources to help prevent homelessness.
Previously, Roden had expressed concern about the possibility of a shelter – but West told city councilors that the concept of a homeless shelter wasn’t part of the MOU. Word spread about it on social media and “I don’t know where these false rumors are coming from,” West added.
Councilor Sarah Jobe then informed West that a shelter had been discussed – a youth shelter.
“We as a city discussed this as a city,” Jobe said.
When asked later about the May meeting in which a youth shelter was recommended, West pointed out that she wasn’t city manager at the time. It’s “unprofessional to speculate or provide non-fact-driven information to the community or council, so I will not now nor in the future engage in such speculation,” she stated.
“Such speculation does a disservice to the city’s focus on fact-driven transparency,” she said.
She added that the city isn’t involved in building any shelter “nor have I been advised of any intent to build a youth shelter in Independence.”
Could more assistance for the homeless increase their demographic? Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, a member of the executive committee of the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance, said the idea contains at least two “false assumptions.”
One is that there isn’t an existing homelessness problem in rural Polk County worthy of attention, Gordon said. The second is “that the strategies we identify, which will primarily center around prevention, will necessarily cause a homeless migration into rural Polk County,” he said.
Some councilor commentary seems to be coming under fire.
In her most recent report to the city council, West advised that meetings were no place for “grandstanding.” But some residents don’t necessarily see impassioned statements as out-of-line expressions.
Several local attendees were at the last city council meeting. Longtime resident Erin McIntosh, who lives within walking distance of Henry Hill Park, addressed the city council to advocate for the city pool – and said she’ll continue to participate in efforts to save it.
While at the meeting, McIntosh watched the back-and-forth questions between two councilors disagreeing on approaches to homelessness – the same topic that had ignited some spirited discussion at a previous meeting.
McIntosh said she found it exciting to watch.
“Healthy debate and the expression of differing viewpoints is important in having a representative government,” she said.
Oregon statutes, especially ORS 192.620, clearly established Oregon’s policy of open decision-making by governing bodies – and city councils are singled out as vital legislators in local government. Additionally, feedback is one of the essential duties emphasized in the Oregon Municipal Handbook.
McIntosh said information on the city website has enabled her to easily follow the issues. Several posted documents are so thorough and well organized with clear purpose “they are works of art,” she said, adding that she plans to stay involved.
