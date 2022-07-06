Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The search is underway for a solution to the small but visible houseless population in the city, and it is likely to involve finding an alternative place for the makeshift living spaces around downtown.
The news came as an unwelcome surprise to one of those residing at just such a spot.
“I have had to move six times,” said Ernest Rene Delgado, who has called the alleys of the town’s historic district “home” for the past several years. “I am glad to be here,” he said, gesturing to the pile of belongings beside him.
Delgado, who goes by the name “Red,” is troubled by the possibility that he may have to move again – and worried that last week the Independence City Council took a fresh look at the issue of the unhoused in an official way. It was on the agenda at the last city council meeting.
“There are people who say, ‘we don’t want you here,’” Red said. “But why? This is my home.”
The plight of Red and the dozen or so like him in Independence – individuals who live on or near city streets – is being seen as a problem that goes beyond complaints by residents of vagrants near neighborhoods or shopping areas. It has become a thorny legal issue, as well.
At the city council meeting, Eugene-based attorney Carrie Connelly, whose firm provides legal counsel to Independence, advised that two different court decisions have affirmed the right of those without other means of housing to live on public property, though both cases contain vague descriptions that aren’t always easy to precisely interpret.
Though the city has some time to adopt code revisions that would effectively cease implementing civil or criminal sanctions for camping or sleeping on city property, these penalties aren’t currently enforced, according to city staff.
However, by this time next year, the city council probably should have enacted ordinances that are specifically consistent with Oregon law, Connelly said.
Oregon legislators approved a provision that enables people to use public property in ways in that allow them to “keep warm and dry,” Connelly noted. This can include pitching a tent to protect against rain and cold.
However, there is some flexibility in the regulations, which can help in managing the “time, place and manner” where these rights may be exercised, she explained.
Offering alternative arrangements that meet the criteria for this kind of housing, such as a shelter, conceivably could mean relocating unhoused individuals there. For example, such “temporary shelters” can be created using both private property – back yards and driveways – and city-owned land, such as parking lots.
However, if a parking area were utilized, it would need to have sanitation facilities, such as for handwashing and toilet access, as well some safety oversight, she explained. In general, “the better the situation is, the more you can enforce restrictions on other public areas,” she said.
Gresham and Beaverton are two examples where this is being done, she added. However, there is “no blueprint,” she stressed. The legal opinions are likely to evolve “and so are your options.”
City Manager Kenna West recommended holding a separate work session by the city council – one targeted to addressing houselessness – be held this summer, with another one possibly occurring this fall, so that a consensus can be reached on the matter.
