Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council got its latest look March 23 at projects in the works and planned for around the city in an update to the Draft Capital Improvement Plan for the 2022 fiscal year.

City Manager Tom Pessemier walked the City Council through the draft CIP during a work study session, highlighting line items in the budget in each project category including streets, water system, stormwater, sanitary sewer and parks.

Pessemier explained the CIP establishes, prioritizes and plans funding for projects to improve existing and develop new infrastructure and facilities.

“The CIP is a five-year road map that identifies major expenditures beyond the routine annual operating expenses,” Pessemier said. “It’s reviewed and revised annually and may change due to funding opportunities or something that may have caused a rapid deterioration of an asset.”

He added many of the dollar amounts attached to each project do not have funding sources yet. Rather, they represent a starting point for planning should funding become available.

For example, $50,000 has been assigned to the Sunset Park Final Design/Engineering project. However, Pessemier said to completely finish everything the park needs would be around $600,000.

“We obviously don’t have $600,000 sitting around for that project,” he said.

So, like previous park projects, the city will do a little bit each year. For 2022, the city will work on the path, grading, storm facilities, a playground, hardscape, picnic tables, benches, potentially shelter and landscaping.

A big-ticket item for 2022 is the replacement for the F Street Bridge. Pessemier expects the project to go out to bid around $1.7 million, with most of the funding coming from a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation. In addition to replacing the bridge, plans are to replace the asphalt at either end, install sidewalks and a bike lane as well as upgrade the stormwater lines running parallel to the bridge.

“This bridge is really in poor shape,” Pessemier said. “There are no pedestrian connections there, the view from underneath shows it’s a timber bridge that just needs to be replaced.”

Currently in design, he expects the project to go out to bid by June or July.

Another top priority for the streets project is the replacement of the city’s sweeper. An expensive ticket item at $290,000, the replacement will actually be paid for by street and stormwater funds.

Public Works Supervisor Ken Perkins explained that maintenance costs for the sweeper, in service since 2006, are quickly outweighing the need to keep it around.

“We’ve applied a Band Aid to it many times. We spent $50,000 two years ago when it broke down. It’s at the breaking point. We need to do a replacement,” Perkins said.

Another top street project is dedicating $100,000 to safety improvements to Gun Club and Hoffman roads, especially for school traffic.

Moving to water system line-item projects, atop the list was the Main Street Waterline with a $175,000 expected expenditure.

“Whenever we do a road project, we look at what we can do to improve other utilities so we don’t have to go back digging it up after we’ve put pavement down,” Pessemier said.

Perkins said the plan is to take out all the old services on the main line, including some lead and copper lines, which tends to leak, replace some fire hydrants and in future carry the project down Corvallis Road.

Other water system projects included $35,000 on a joint pilot test with the city of Monmouth on optimizing the three wellheads in the Willamette Wellfield, $490,000 to upgrade Polk Wellfield at the edge of the sports park, “which hopefully will give us enough additional water for 5 to 10 years,” Pessemier said. “It will be money well spent.”

Lastly, he said money is being set aside each year purchase new property or building to convert for a new Public Works Facility, which needs at least $200,000 the city doesn’t currently have.

“The current building is way too small for the community we have. It’s very old, so cramped, hardly room for employees, and had extreme issues during COVID. We had to dislocate employees from area because we couldn’t keep them 6-feet apart,” Pessemier said.

The stormwater projects he discussed included:

$80,000 to replace the stormwater lines on the F St. Bridge replacement.

$75,000 for annual operation and maintenance costs to the stormwater system.

$150,000 to update the Stormwater Master Plan.

For the sewer budget, Pessemier said $57,000 was needed to upgrade the Wastewater Treatment Facility and $250,000 for annual operations and maintenance.

Perkins explained the high cost of completing the yearly infiltration/inflow (I and I)report that tracks rainwater, stormwater or leaks from lateral systems from nearby homes.

“This money will allow us to go in, if shallow enough, to excavate and dig the pipe in. Some areas, we can go in and put sock liner inside the pipe, or pipe burst it by putting new pipe inside old pipe,” Perkins said. “I and I is a problem every city has. DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) wants your numbers to go down, so you’re getting less of it and putting less in lagoons for storage.”

Finally in other park projects, the city is eyeing $40,000 to explore best additional uses for Independence Sports Field, $20,000 for Riverview Park and $25,000 for pool house improvements.

Pessemier said a final draft will return to the council for approval once the administration finishes balancing all the different funding sources and making sure all years beyond 2022 are figured out.