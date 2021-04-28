Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Independence will soon have a new parking ordinance targeting oversized vehicles and trailers taking up too much of the city’s limited parking spaces.

The new ordinance institutes a prohibiting on parking a disconnected trailer on streets and a prohibition to park RV except for loading and unloading.

However, it took Mayor John McArdle casting the deciding vote April 13, along with councilors Marylin Morton, Tom Takacs and Shannon Corr, to move forward with the new ordinance. Councilors Kathy Martin-Lewis, Sara Jobe and Dawn Roden voted no, wanting to give community members more time to provide input on the proposal.

“We’re in a bit of conundrum,” McArdle explained before votes were tallied. “If we do nothing, we have a problem. If we do something, the people in my door-to door tours are asking me, ‘Where do I park my big rig?’ No matter what we do, there’s going to be some challenge. We need to a good ordinance in that works.”

The city has over the years been receiving complaints regarding parking on city streets by oversized vehicles, as well as placement of storage and waste containers.

In December 2019, the City Council passed an ordinance that regulated parking in city-owned parking lots, and staff was directed to get public input on additional parking restrictions on city streets.

At the Jan. 12 City Council meeting, staff presented the information and a suggested ordinance regarding changes to the parking code. It was deferred for further review. Both staff and the Traffic Safety Commission reviewed the proposed changes, and recommend adoption at the April 13 meeting, as previously submitted.

Police Chief Robert Mason said the city’s legal counsel reviewed the proposed parking code, finding no problems and recommended using the prior proposal as a reasonable guide moving forward. The new ordinance also addresses leaving Dumpsters on city streets.

“We’re not saying you can’t park these things on your property. If you have a 1 1/2 cubic yard, standard Dumpster, that’s fine,” Mason explained. “When you’re putting them on the street and leaving them on the street, we felt a permit would be required.”

The parking ordinance also looks to address RVs used particularly by the homeless population, giving the city and law enforcement another tool for keeping them from being permanently parked or abandoned.

“First, we’d figure out who owned the trailer. If they didn’t move right away, we’d start the process to declare it an abandoned vehicle, which is process we have now. We can’t just remove these things from the street. It takes time. Parking tickets issued, and if they aren’t paid, they have to go through a process.”

The parking ordinance, finally, prohibits parking a combination of a business vehicle and a trailer that exceeds 24 feet in length and 8-feet wide. Mason said this addresses smaller utility trailers used in a trade that tends to take up parking both city and residential parking.

Jobe said passing the ordinance now could have a detrimental impact on small business owners.

“This could disenfranchise a lot of people that have trailers. They don’t know this is coming. Where are they expected to park their trailers?” Jobe said.

For Corr, the way business vehicles with trailers were parking came down to a safety issue.

“When there’s a huge Dodge truck with a trailer parked out in front of a street, I can’t see (around it) if there’s kids coming down the street,” Corr said. Takacs, agreed that public streets are not there to park private equipment. “I sat in on Safety Commission meetings. Neighbors were coming in saying they can’t find any parking because ‘this’ person has a trailer or two or three parked on the street,” he said.

Jobe added she had many constituents who wanted to, but couldn’t, come to the meeting and still voice their opinion on the matter. Morton, however, wondered how long the public notice has been out on this issue?

“It concerns me as long as this has been out there, people suddenly want to talk about it,” she said. McArdle explained his deciding vote was to get the process beginning. “I’m open to other thoughts and amendments, to take it out of fuzzy-wuzzy zone,” he said.

The council agreed to put the new parking ordinance out in next water bill notice to solicit further comments that could then be brought back to for further discussion if needed at a future council meeting.

In other action: The City Council approved the sale of the surplus property at 112 S. 3rd St., the old museum site, to Unfettered Rentals-Willis LLC for $350,000.

In December of 2020, the city approved a resolution declaring 112 S. 3rd Street as surplus and directed staff to market the property for sale.

The city received two responses to solicitation and staff determined that the offer from Unfettered Rentals-Willis LLC was the most responsive at the full asking price of $350,000 and proposes to use the property for residential purposes. City Manager Tom Pessemier explained why staff chose from Unfettered Rentals-Willis LLC.

“We accepted them because they were a very motivated purchaser who definitely wants to own and live in the property,” Pessemier said. “They offered the full purchase price plus $1,000, offered to put 2.4% purchase price down. Quite frankly they have the money to purchase the site. It’s a very straight forward property purchase.”

The City Council also approved the release of easements at the Brandy Meadows Subdivision. Community Development Senior Planner Fred Evander, explained that Brandy Group LLC established a temporary stormwater pond to store and treat the stormwater from Phase 1 of the Brandy Meadows Subdivision.

The stormwater pond was constructed with the knowledge that a larger stormwater solution, intended to serve the entire development and placed further west on the property, would be developed as part of a later phase of the subdivision. Land under them to be used for future development, Evander said.

“With the improvements for Brandy Meadows Phase 2 nearing completion and the first phase of the larger, permanent stormwater pond installed, the temporary stormwater area is no longer necessary.,” Evander said. “The stormwater and access easements associated with the pond are no longer needed as a result. The larger stormwater treatment system will be dedicated to the City of Independence as part of the Brandy Meadows Phase 2 plat and will be incorporated as part of a larger City-owned park in the development.”