Fearing overexpanding the city’s parking ordinance, the Independence City Council voted down the staff-written proposal May 25, suggesting instead the current ordinance be tweaked rather than completely rewritten.

The consensus was the new ordinance would have put an undue burden on small business owners who had no alternative locations to park their trailers. Council member Shannon Corr was the only one to vote to approve the ordinance, as it addressed her top concern, the safety hazard of trucks and their trailers parking too close to intersections.

“I think we have to take responsibility for the fact you might or might not see a pedestrian, you might pull car too far into an intersection in order to see around it,” Corr explained. “For me, it’s totally a safety issue. I totally get being business owner’s perspective. But I put life and safety above everything. I will be supporting it.”

Staff were tasked with constructing the new ordinance after complaints mounted in recent months regarding parking on city streets by oversize vehicles, such as RVs and work trucks with attached trailers, as well as placement of storage and Dumpsters.

The City Council took its first stab at passing the new ordinance April 13 April 13. After it passed 4-3, they agreed to seek further input from residents before implementing it. A request for comments was included on the May 1 utility bill, posted on the city’s website and sent out through the city’s social media channels.

In the interim, Mayor John McArdle said after driving around the 18 miles of city streets the night before for research into the scope of the problem, he was inclined to not limit parking at this point. He told council members he found 15 trailers not connected to vehicles, 11 of them travel trailers, 19 trucks and utility trailers connected together, one big trailer, one semitruck cab, two large cargo trucks over 30 feet and detached semitrailers.

“A lot of the trailers I saw were utility trailers, landscape businesses, small businesses, daily equipment, parking on the street,” McArdle said. “I looked at configurations, and for the most part, I didn’t see huge safety issues that would demand doing something go throughout the whole community.”

Council member Kathy Martin-Willis said as she read through email comments sent to her, she was struck by how the parking enforcement would be based on status. While she shared Corr’s safety concerns, Martin-Willis did not want to overlook equity concerns.

“I don’t want to put small businesses out of business. Finding storage for trailers is impossible,” she said. “But I would like to see continued enforcement for safety issues. They are parked too close to corners. Stopped signs blocked are flat out a safety issue.”

Council Member Dawn Roden wondered how implementing a new parking ordinance now if the city’s current codes were not enforced, especially when it came to RVs parking on city streets.

“There won’t be any safety improvements if current rules are overlooked. I hope we’re not going to just push this item forward. I don’t think this is necessary at this time,” Jobe said.

Council member Tom Takacs asked Police Chief Robert Mason if it was possible to rewrite the city codes to address safety concerns of RVs within intersection.

Mason explained part of the reason his police department doesn’t go out and do “heavy handed” parking enforcement, is that most streets don’t have markings to indicate when you’re too close to an intersection.

“Public Works never had the budget for curb painting. So, it’s up to the discretion of the person parking the car and code enforcement called to intersection or patrolling, down to them actually measuring it out if they’re within 25 feet of an intersection,” Mason said.

To make such safety improvements, the city would need to increase its paint budget, Mason said, so people know where they’re not allowed to park.

“I don’t think people are purposefully blocking the intersection when they park. I don’t think they know or don’t realize they’re too close. It’s difficult for us to proactively make code enforcement contact,” Mason added.

The complaints the city also gets are often related to inconvenience of neighborhoods not having any parking because it’s all getting taken up by people parking their trailers, or large vehicles in residential streets, Mason explained.

“Currently, the only way we can enforce an oversized vehicle standard, it has to be a connected combination. The current number, 23 feet, is too big. If you leave a trailer 40-feet long not connected to anything, we can’t do anything about that.”

Martin Willis wondered if removing the “connected vehicles” language from the code would give the police chief more authority.

“Then you would need to give me some guidance on how long is too long. I’m hearing travel trailers are ok, but most are over 23 feet, from tongue to tail,” Mason answered.

City Planner Fred Evander reminded the council members that current ordinance does not address Dumpsters, which would need to be revisited as well.

“Once we got into ordinance, it makes sense to address that as well, such as parking a Dumpster on city street. They’re sort of the same issue,” Evander said.

After all city council members except Corr voted no on adopting the new ordinance, McArdle suggested sending the ordinance back to city staff, and possibly take the parking issue “a little piece by piece.”