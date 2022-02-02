Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – Why would someone want to live and work in your city? That was the question posed to city councilors by the president of the company Independence hired to search for a new city manager.
One by one at a recent meeting, members of the Independence City Council shared their favorite things about the city, while Wendi Brown, head of the firm WBCP, furiously wrote notes. Finally, she looked up and said, “Okay, I am moving.”
As it turns out, by answering what makes Independence most appealing, the council members touched on data that’s been collected about cities over past decades – data that suggest how city managers are attracted to their positions, why they remain and, perhaps just as importantly, what makes them depart.
Although the reasons for long service by a city manager largely are related to the level of job satisfaction, lifestyle factors play a big role, too. Here’s a look at the councilors’ list -- and the ways in which such aspects might prove influential – as the hunt for a new city manager continues.
LOCATION. Independence is nestled in a “beautiful valley,” but it also occupies a spot “an hour away from the ocean, an hour from the mountains and an hour away from a large city,” said City Councilor Tom Takacs. Such site-specific factors – like scenic Portland, just up the I-5 – can have a direct impact on a sense of life satisfaction, according to research published in the journal Ecological Economics.
As for living near the coast, it remains something of a mystery exactly why people who don’t swim or boat love being near water so much, but it seems to be a matter of human nature. Five years ago, Conde Nast Traveler looked into the science behind this desire. One finding linked it to the sights and sounds of the ocean, which often are seen as “restorative” – a reason why “sea air” has been prescribed in past centuries as a health cure.
BROADBAND. The homegrown fiberoptic company MINET, co-founded by Independence and Monmouth, is seen as a major plus by many – a point that City Councilor Marilyn Morton has emphasized several times at city council meetings.
She did so once more when asked to name an advantage of living in Independence. “The presence of a broadband system that attracts people from out of town who choose to telecommute,” replied Morton, who worked at MINET for years.
That’s just what the American Public Power Association found, as well, when that organization studied how migration occurs away from more populated areas to smaller, less dense ones. And the “enabling technology” that allows work to carry on remotely is underscored by a recent Gallup Poll, which shows 48% of the population now prefers to live in a town or rural area, up from 39% in 2018.
EVENTS. Indy summers are a special time to City Councilor Sarah Jobe, she said. She loves seeing families in Riverview Park enjoying outdoor movies and music – the environment is filled with people “just having good wholesome fun,” Jobe said. “It’s a great place.”
Such venues can really ramp up a regional reputation, according to the publication Tourism Marketing. Events that benefit residents may become marks of distinction for small cities, setting them apart and building buzz for the municipality.
Several years ago, for instance, a group of city planners at a convention in Portland identified the no-admission-fee “Ghost Walk” in Independence as one of the best examples of a successful town event. It ticks off all the right boxes, year after year: involving many residents as volunteers, costing relatively little to produce while guaranteeing a large turnout, tapping into the town’s unique history and tradition and attracting visitors across a wide spectrum, from young to old.
OPPORTUNITY. “We are big enough to have horsepower and small enough to get things done,” observed Mayor John McArdle.
The ability to adapt is seen as vital to small town survival. A report two years ago by the Brookings Institution, “Building Resilient Rural Places,” suggests the pay-off is significant – often the dividing line between a community that thrives and one that languishes.
The analysis demonstrates how flexibility is key in a small town, which can capitalize on assets lacking in some suburbs, such as a vibrant Main Street and an engaged community.
IDENTITY. Independence’s downtown isn’t only a hub, it’s also a collection of historic buildings. “There is a really fabulous sense of roots and history in this community,” said City Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis. “We welcome folks into that vision,” she added. When Tom Mayes, general counsel for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, asked the question “Why Do Old Places Matter?” he answered it in a highly regarded book of the same name; People in a community who know the rich lore about where they live often take pride in that past, creating a sense of shared identity.
These warm and lasting ties to a previous time can bind residents affectionately to their town – and they’re often associated with community landmarks that serve as meet-up points, from a walkway that spans a creek to an old-time face clock at the center of town to an iconic building that represents a colorful piece of history. Independence has all three of those, and the last one – The Cooper Building – has a cupola that’s now the city’s branding symbol.
WALKABILITY. “You can pretty much walk anywhere in this city,” said City Councilor Shannon Corr, who called the “walkability” of Independence one of the most cherished benefits of town life for her, particularly compared to prior places she’s lived, which were miles and miles from any retail outlet or restaurant.
For those who have never read a recent issue of “Land Use Policy,” walkability might sound like one of many pleasing features but, in fact, it constitutes a “love index” for city life, according to European researchers. The higher the walkability potential in other western cultures, like France or England, the greater the likelihood of a high-ranking “love index,” which theoretically is a measure that will expand into the United States.
PEOPLE. Those who live in Independence aren’t simply residents, they are friends and neighbors, said City Councilor Dawn Roden. She learned, in a personal way, what a close-knit community can mean to a neighborhood, she said. “I saw this when I was helping to repurpose the Pioneer Park,” she explained.
“I put out a call for help from the community and I had hundreds and hundreds of people from all groups and backgrounds and ages and identities come help,” Roden recalled.
A few months ago, the urban digest Cities called social relationships “probably the most important life domain” for well-being in any “built environment,” a reference to communities ranging from tiny towns to large metropolitan areas. “I just know that even if we disagree on some things were always going to step up for people when we need to,” Roden stressed.
