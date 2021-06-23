Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Dawn Roden has lived her whole life in Independence, the offspring of two legacy families — the Hedrick and the Werline who have been a part of the community since the 1870s. Her only departure was a 10-year stint serving her county in the U.S. Navy.

So, when she heard on June 4 the Rotary Club didn’t have sufficient time to pull off a the annual Independence Day Parade this year as COVID-19 public gathering restrictions were being lifted, she was heartbroken. Heartbroken for the community, the organization that usually hosts the event, for everybody that wanted to see it return after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

There was no way she was going to let the communities of Independence and Monmouth go two years in a row without its defining festivity.

“I decided at that point to exhaust my efforts to see if I could get the necessary permits and insurance to still have the parade,” Roden said. “It was a risk I was willing to take. If it did succeed, hopefully I’d be helping the community.”

She took off her official hat as council member for the city of Independence and plunged ahead as a private citizen, part-time teacher and full-time mom on a mission. Within a week, Roden secured a new sponsor for the parade, the Oregon Paralyzed Veterans of American (OPVA) chapter. They ponied up the $2,000 to pay for insurance for the event. And, just like that, the parade was back on for July 4.

Tom Hurt, executive director of OPVA, said as a nonprofit organization, at first the Board of Directors found the funding a little worrisome.

“However, the board of directors, were also excited to participate, to make sure this happens,” Hurt said. “Our hats are off to Dawn. Her feelings and vision of this parade echoes the thoughts of our organization. This is such an important opportunity to honor the country and flag. It would have been shame for this not to happen, especially in a town of Independence.”

Now the hard work began.

Roden said she doesn’t anticipate pulling together a parade as long or of the scope the Rotary has done in the past — she did have just 17 days to pull this off, after all.

Her to-do list is daunting — get volunteers, donations, floats and participants. In addition, the timing was not good.

“The day I got permission to take the information public was the day school got out. I really wanted to honor the graduates or students and teachers for the effort they put in during a really hard year,” Roden said.

So far, she’s recruited about 10 floats, including OPVA’s.

“We participate every year in Albany’s parade, so we already have a float in wings ready to go, always prepared,” Hurt said. “We’re ready to show our patriotism at the drop of hat.”

The parade will take place on Sunday, July 4, starting at noon and follow the traditional parade route starting at Western Oregon University, ending at Independence City Hall.

The pull it off, Roden said it would be great to have 30 or more volunteers. She added the Independence Days commission also needs volunteers for its weekend-long festival at the river front.

To participate in the parade, entry fees are $25 for profit business and organizations and $10 for nonprofits. Parade entry fees can be paid via PayPal on the Polk County Family & Community Outreach website (https://www.co.polk.or.us/fco) by clicking donate and selecting the 2021 Independence Day Parade Entry or by mailing a check payable to Polk County to: 182 SW Academy St. Suite 220, Dallas, OR 97338. Confirmation of your parade entry will be sent upon receipt of your entry fee.

All parade entries and donations will be used to cover the expenses of the parade. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Oregon Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

“No money will touch my hands,” Roden said. “The county has set up a payment plan. I also know that the cities’ police departments, city staffs have all gone above and beyond to help me pull this off. Both city managers know how grateful I am. We’re all working really hard to get this done.”

To entice more float participants, there will be first-, second- and third-place ribbons awarded in the following categories:

• Best youth entry

• Best youth equestrian

• Best equestrian entry

• Best float

• Best Family Group

• Best Highway Trucks

• Best Farm Equipment

• Best Modern vehicle

• Best Antique vehicle (50 years or older)

All requests for entry must be received by 5 p.m. July 2.

For questions, contact the 2021 Independence Day Parade Committee at 2021independencedayparade@gmail.com.

Roden said it’s too late to turn back and will showcase whatever she can pull together on short notice.

“I’m doing this because the community loves it. They’ve had mental health issues. They need to get back out and connect, to get back outside and return to some normalcy. If I can make someone feel better, a little more positive, then I’ve done my job,” Roden said.

Meet the sponsor

The Oregon chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America was established in 1976 to bring awareness to the plight of veterans with spinal cords damaged by injury or disease.

Executive director Tom Hurt said the OPVA participates in a variety of fairs and festivals every year to spread this awareness. One of its biggest is their 12th Annual Gold Cup Golf Tournament July 17 at McNary Golf Club.

“People are dying to get out and do things during the pandemic,” Hurt said. “We’ve suffered financially with so many cancellations. But our annual golf tourney had a record turnout last year at 112. We’re looking for 120 this year. There’s plenty of opportunities if you’re wanting to participate, with raffle sponsorships and volunteers. Able body volunteers are invaluable.”

In addition to their golf tournament, this weekend their annual trap shoot returns at the Albany Track Club and tickets are still available to for their annual classic car giveaway. This year, a new Cam/Am ATV will be given away at the Marion County Fair July 11. Their next classic hot rod will be unveiled for next year’s raffle giveaway at the Salem Hagars’s Grove Home Depot Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Hurt said with as much as OPVA is able to accomplish, it all boils down to a simple message.

“Our biggest thing is life’s not over just because you’re in a wheelchair,” he said.

To learn more about the Oregon Paralyzed Veterans of America, go to https://oregonpva.org/ or call them at (503) 362-7998.