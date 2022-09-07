Sample local brews and beverages with the Hop & Heritage Block Party Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. There will be live street performances as you visit stops at local restaurants and businesses. Each location has partnered with a brewery and will gladly trade a stamp on your passport for some tastings of great craft beers (and a few other beverages!).
Tickets are $20 and includes a commemorative glass which will be ready and waiting for you at the ticket booth the day of the event. Fill your passport with stamps and be entered into the raffle for a chance to win a gift basket of local treats!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.