INDEPENDENCE -- For years, a Spanish-English dual-language program has been under consideration at Independence Elementary School, where standardized test scores have pegged the school as one of the lower performers in the state. This spring, those discussions ended – and the rollout began.
Informational sessions on the new K-12 dual-language program are being held for parents of prospective kindergartners, to help them decide whether they want to put their children in a classroom where learning occurs both in Spanish and English.
The reasons – as laid out in the first presentation this month at Independence Elementary School – appear to be compelling. Switching back and forth between two languages builds brain power, boosting what some researchers call “cognitive ability,” or critical thinking skills. Another result is harder to measure, but it has been repeatedly observed: happier kids.
One theory about why dual-language learners might have an improved sense of well-being may be tied to the way children uniquely bond in this specific circumstance. Dual-language classes offer a mutual advantage to both English- and Spanish-speaking students, according to Maria Dantas-Whitney, professor of education and coordinator of the Bilingual and Diverse Teacher Scholars Program at Western Oregon University (WOU).
There are “learners and experts in both languages right there in the same classroom,” she explained, a situation in which children become helpmates to one another, sharing the mastery of their own language with peers while seeking assistance from them, too.
“It’s a benefit for both,” agreed Donna Servignat, the current principal of Central High School (CHS), who this fall will move into a broader leadership role at the office of Central District 13J.
Knowing two languages, being able to move back and forth between them by speaking and reading both, “really opens doors,” observed Ana Gil, the district’s coordinator for migrant, homeless and foster care programs. Gil entered an American college after growing up in a Spanish-speaking country, an educational struggle that would have been far less difficult if she had achieved early fluency in English, she noted.
Yet dual-language programs cannot seem to shake the controversy that continues to be associated with them – as promising start-ups that often grind to a halt after only a few years. Except for West Salem, no city in Polk County is part of a district in which there is an established Spanish-English dual-language program.
And, in neighboring Yamhill County, McMinnville School District began notifying families this spring of a plan to discontinue Spanish-and-English immersion classes at two elementary schools there -- at about the same time Independence Elementary School was announcing its launch of the dual-language program.
There is an explanation for such sudden endings. Because of a nationwide shortage of bilingual teachers, many districts in Oregon have not been successful in recruiting and retaining bilingual educators, according to Dantas-Whitney. Some districts have resorted to out-of-state recruitment of bilingual teachers who didn’t choose to remain in Oregon but returned home after one or two years here.
In contrast, the needed pipeline is being met, at least in part, through WOU’s Bilingual and Diverse Scholars Program, which is a “grow your own program” at Western’s College of Education, for students who are culturally and linguistically diverse. The program is educating students whose home is in Oregon, and who are forging relationships within the local school district and community during their years of higher education, Dantas-Whitney pointed out.
The program serves Latinx teacher candidates who are bilingual in English and Spanish. The scholars are supported financially in their college years through scholarships at Western and by working for Central District 13J in classrooms and in other school-related ways that provide bilingual assistance and support, Dantas-Whitney explained. Independence Elementary School is one of the lowest-scoring schools in the state – only 21% of students were found to be reading at grade level the year before covid measures disrupted the school year, according to state testing results from 2019. Among teachers, enthusiasm is high for the dual-language program, which is expected to expand as the first cohort of children move to higher grades. “It is a win-win for everybody,” said Cindy Ritacco, a teacher at Independence Elementary School. Nicole Smith, the school’s principal, credited the team of teachers at the school for creating the one-of-a-kind plan. Several teachers, conversely, called her the guiding force behind it.
“I am very excited for our community to embrace the value of bilingual skills in Spanish and English, and broaden the worldview of our students,” said CHS Spanish Teacher Amanda Laister.
In a 2020 report by the Oregon Department of Education, almost nine percent of all Oregon students are now classified as current English learners – students still developing English proficiency. That’s about the same percentage as those identified as former English learners. Together, this group encompasses nearly a fifth of the students in Oregon’s public education system.
More than half of the students at Independence Elementary School are within a demographic categorized as Latinx.
Several county authorities – including Brent DeMoe, director of Family and Community Outreach for Polk County – said they were unfamiliar with the inaugural dual-language program at Independence Elementary School.
“I really don’t know enough on it to comment right now,” DeMoe said.
The low profile is about to change, according to Vidal Pena, a member of the Central District 13J School Board.
“They’re going to see its success,” he predicted. “I won’t be surprised if it will also be done in every single one of our elementary schools,” he added.
Dantas-Whitney agreed. However, she thinks the program will be even more far-reaching. In fact, she expects it to become an example for other districts, a model for other schools that comes straight “from our own back yard,” she said.
