Itemizer-Observer

Construction on a new Elks Lodge in Independence is still at least a couple months away. However, members were understandably excited to attend the official ground-breaking ceremony July 24 marking one big step closer to the fulfillment of a 3 ½ year dream.

The Elks Lodge No. 1950 has been a part of the Independence community since 1955. In just her seventh year as a member, Kim Corless is also in her second year as exalted ruler. The lodge’s top leadership position was once reserved for male members, with the women given their own auxiliary.

Corless said she became a member after the lodge hosted a celebration of life for the mom or one or her dearest friends.

“I thought it was a very lovely and nice place. Then I thought I’d love to give back and join the Elks, not knowing in seven years I’d be exalted ruler,” Corless said. “My whole entire life, I’ve been a room mom, team mom. I volunteer at work. It’s just something that is second nature to me.”

Corless said while she is excited to be the one at the helm when the new lodge will start construction, she was just filling the shoes of many other leaders who got this ball rolling.

That is something builder Aaron Young eluded to when he spoke members and guests during the ceremony. Working with Elks leadership, Young said they had an idea to do some type of shared development, do something with the old building and build a new lodge for its members and the community.

“We understand the Elks is a big part of the community and has done a lot of things. It’s a tradition like a community and that’s important that it continues in a sustainable fashion,” Young said.

He added the project is at a turning point, with Young Development gotten past some city approval issues and architectural planning done and structural and engineering drawing nearing completion and only a couple months away from getting permits from the city.

While it hasn’t been funded yet, he promised that some way the new building will have an elevator installed, eliciting a small cheer from the audience’s older members,

“One thing I do know through dreaming and trying to make things come to reality is that if you put it in there, show it in there and say it’s going to be in there, somehow it’s going to get paid for,” Young said. “How? I don’t know. But we’re going to figure it out.”

One thing Corless had to figure out was how to keep services going at the lodge while it was closed during the past year due to the pandemic.

“While I can’t say it was kind of a bust, we weren’t open that often. While we were closed, my secretary and I sent out weekly messages and we managed to continue serving dinners to go for members and the community,” Corless said.

Now that the COVID-19 safety restrictions have been lifted, Corless is looking forward to continuing many of the Elks’ programs within the community. That includes, through grants from the National Elks Foundation and local fundraising, supplying the Polk County Warming Centers with sleeping bags, jackets, duffle bags, socks, personal hygiene items and nonperishable food.

They’ve supplied gift cards to WinCo to fill Christmas baskets. And about five years ago, they started up a “blessing box” out near the old Roth’s store, which like a library exchange box, was designed for families in need to pick up necessities like diapers, formula, canned goods and other non-perishable food items.

Even with popular community programs, the Independence Elks Lodge has struggled to recruit new members as they lose older ones. Corless said in their golden days, the lodge had more than 1,000 members. These days, they number a little over 300.

That’s why they’re targeting families, offering fun programs for children, from constructing Halloween masks to designing Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards.

Over the years, the lodge has been rented out for big events, like weddings, quinceaneras and class graduations.

“It’s kind of sad the new building won’t have the character of the old,” Corless said. “We would love to retrofit the old building. But that costs a lot of money. That’s just not feasible with costs these days.”

However, she figures the new facility will save the local organization ever-increasing utilities costs. The trade off is the new building will be 4,500 square feet, about half the size of the current lodge.

“We’re not struggling, just hanging in there. We’re working hard to keep the doors open. The cost for utilities is ridiculous. The new building will certainly help, featuring a new, high functioning HVAC. No more piecing together anything that breaks down,” Corless said.

Also extolling the virtues of the Elks organization was State Rep. Paul Evans, who is an Elks member and a guest speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony. He recalled that the Elks organization was formed after the Civil War in 1868, believing Americans had more in common than not.

“I don’t think there is a better context for the Elks in the 21st Century and this new building than that. It is a place where people with different perspectives can gather, do community projects, talk about the future we all want, tease each other a little bit,” Evans said. “It’s an organization that in many ways helps the rest of the community as a force of nature. Meaning you fill in all the little things to help communities work. We have an opportunity to celebrate a new chapter to rebuild, regain and to play an important role in a time when so many people are frustrated. We are an oasis.”

Corless said to help keep the lodge operations going, members pay dues and after the closure during the pandemic, everyone is all paid up again. While August is a quiet month for activities, they will be hosting the return of their tri-annual Red Cross blood drive on Thursday.

To learn more about the lodge or their activities, go to their Facebook page or call Corless at 508-0692.