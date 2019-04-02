INDEPENDENCE — Farmers markets will be opening soon in Independence, with locally-grown food, crafts and entertainment.

The Original Independence Farmers Market starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St.

Visitors on the first day will be treated to free cinnamon rolls and coffee, courtesy of Oven Bird Bakery, while supplies last.

Market manager Martha Walton said one of the new vendors is bringing eggs, lamb meat and dog treats. Other additions include a jewelry vendor and a couple of more people who will bring plants.

There also will be a Mexican food vendor that makes tamales.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but Walton said early birds are welcome.

“If you come before 9 and things are out, everything’s for sale,” she said. “The early bird gets the worm.”

The Independence Riverview Market starts at 9 a.m. on April 13 at Riverview Park.

“We are a farmers market that does farm produce as well as handcrafted items,” said Sue Barker, market manager. “It’s kind of a nice combination of things for people to see and enjoy.”

Opening day for Independence Riverview Market will feature a glassblowing demonstration.

The food available at the markets is season-dependent, and the farmers are local.

“One of the things we really stress is, when we say local, we really mean it,” Barker said. “They represent themselves at the market. They eat the same things they are selling to us.”

Barker said they do a lot of education.

“We kind of have an ask-a-farmer program,” Barker said.

The Vendors are happy to answer questions about gardening and even chicken care.

“We’re kind of a big family in a lot of ways,” she said.

If one vendor has something of interest, other vendors will tell customers about it, she said.

“That also happens back and forth between markets,” Barker said, referring to the Original Farmers Market, which takes place on Saturdays at the same time. “If we know somebody at the other market in town has something that we don’t, we send them over there. And that goes the other way. That’s taken a while to develop, but it’s working out very well.”

She thinks customers appreciate that.

“It usually happens around watermelon time,” she added with a laugh.

Independence farmers markets

Original Independence Farmers Market: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays April 3 through November. 302 S. Main St.

Independence Riverview Market: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturdays April 13 through October. Independence Riverview Park