INDEPENDENCE – As Independence emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the city’s immediate future will be a mix of the good, the bad and the unfinished.
In remarks ranging from the annual State of the City address by Mayor John McArdle to a public discussion of the region by Oregon’s Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation, there are signs this riverside town may be facing a mash-up of new challenges amid some recent accomplishments.
Just after the mayor’s speech last week, inflation was confirmed to have reached the highest level since the early 1980s, ticking up to about 7.5%. There’s also a well-documented housing squeeze in town, and higher prices at local gas pumps. However, neither seems to have affected the town’s commercial growth.
Citing the openings of several businesses – from the Dollar Tree store at the central plaza to Coho Realty on Main Street – Mayor McArdle predicted Independence’s “best days are ahead.”
One big, long-planned project – the overhaul and replacement of the F Street Bridge – is being completed. The bridge is scheduled to reopen this year, according to Gerald Fisher, director of Independence Public Works. Improvements to the bridge include crossing areas for pedestrians and bicycles, as well as a sturdier thoroughfare for cars and trucks.
Pummeling rains that slowed the bridge work for a while also impacted Riverview Park, carving away a significant portion of a bank along Ash Creek. The yellow hazard tape by the nearby walkway is only an “interim measure” as the city studies the erosion there, Fisher said.
Still unbuilt is Independence Station, renamed Station 203 – but continually referred to by some residents as “Stonehenge” for its looming presence of more than a decade on a downtown corner. Last year, it changed hands for the fourth time.
This time McArdle said he’s optimistic that new construction on it will begin.
“I think we’re all hoping for a successful conclusion to this long-running saga,” he said in his speech last week.
The mayor’s presentation was delivered in the wake of a revision to Independence’s population tally, which edged past 10,000 in 2020, a projection based on the recent US Census’ raw data by the World Population Review.
McArdle credited the “positive attitude” of the town with surmounting the difficult toll inflicted on businesses during covid restrictions, as well as the availability of grant funds for assisting them.
“Small businesses are the foundation of our local economy,” he said.
The city also worked as part of a community leadership team, which was formed at the start of the pandemic and includes the Monmouth mayor and city manager, the fire chief, the school superintendent, the president of Western Oregon University and local legislators.
Currently, Independence’s search for a city manager is underway while a similar hunt is being undertaken for a new company to conduct the annual audit – Merina & Co., the city’s longtime accountant, announced the firm’s exit as its municipal auditor a few weeks ago
Because of an expected influx of federal dollars for infrastructure, Oregon anticipates receiving more than $3.4 billion for roads and bridges over the next few years – along with hundreds of millions for public transit, water infrastructure, broadband and wildfire prevention, according to an announcement by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
That information has some residents asking if current problems, from potholes to parking challenges, can be solved with new money. How much revenue the city will receive and how specifically it will be earmarked is still being sorted out.
Last week, the Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT) – a group of mayors, commissioners and transportation representatives – pondered how the funding can best be applied to meeting the pressing regional needs.
At the JPACT meeting, statistics were presented that showed automobile crashes have increased in the state. Some telecommuting declined and some employees have returned to their cars, explained Briana Calhoun, senior transportation planner at the civil-engineering firm Fehr & Peers.
Patterns of travel appear to have changed, too, observed Eliot Rose, technology strategist for Metro, which serves the Portland area. Internet access seems to have given more flexibility to commuters – there’s less peak-time traffic but more frequent trips by drivers throughout the day, Rose said.
And, when housing costs go up, so does the movement away from town hubs, as home buyers move “further and further out” seeking affordability, noted Steve Callaway, Hillsboro’s mayor. So, it’s essential to “increase the appetite” among the public for using new ways – shared rides, mass transit – to make alternatives a success, added Travis Stovall, the mayor of Gresham.
Until the last vestiges of anti-covid measures are gone, it may not be possible to accurately predict what the “new normal” will be, according to findings from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, there’s been a substantial shift away from commuting to work, a phenomenon visible in Independence as state employees with jobs in Salem decamped to home offices. But will that trend persist?
“One might speculate that the take-up rate will increase permanently as workers and employers become more comfortable with telework arrangements,” the US Labor report concluded.
However, even if working remotely cancels the need for travel from Independence to Salem or elsewhere, there will still be traffic clogs in some areas of the city at certain times, such as Main Street and at Independence Elementary School, according to several who live near downtown.
Valerie Watts, who oversees the crosswalk at Monmouth and 4th streets during the arrival and departure times for students at Independence Elementary School, said efforts by city administration, including City Planner Fred Evander, have helped re-route the flow of traffic more effectively during those times.
However, as traffic continues to increase, “more needs to be done,” she said, echoing a familiar refrain by residents across the town who see city growth both as an opportunity and a cause for concern.
