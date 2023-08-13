This is the first part of a two-part series that was written more than five years ago, when Inspiration Garden was in full bloom to the surprise of many who had once seen it as a scraggly piece of land covered by weeds and unruly shrubs. Trammart News covered the transformation, and it seems as stunning today on a recent walk as it was then. Here is the original article. Part 2 will appear later, to describe the different gardens.
A dozen years ago, Mount Fir Park in central Independence looked like the setting of a monster movie. Weeds, logs and brambles had turned the city property into what some visitors called “Day of the Triffids,” a 1950s horror film in which plants attacked people. The thick blackberry bushes there, near Ash Creek, sometimes entangled Central High students doing fish counts for a school project.
The “triffids” was a vivid way of referring to out-of-control plants that made the land look nearly impossible to transform, agreed Oregon State University Extension horticulturist Neil Bell.
So, when a few members of the OSU Extension Service Polk County Master Gardeners (PCMG) began asking about putting a garden on what was then considered a derelict site, it did seem like science fiction.
“I was a little surprised they were interested,” recalled Shawn Irvine, Independence’s economic development director. But two members of the OSU PCMG – Bill Leedy and Darrell Ward – were sure a “demonstration garden” could be done there.
Since the master gardeners of PCMG were part of an established and committed volunteer program, OSU’s Bell was solidly on board. The city of Independence said yes, in the hope that the property could be improved through all this combined “knowledge and expertise,” according to Irvine.
That’s how a seven-acre arboretum now known as Inspiration Garden was created on F Street, between 7th and 9th. And it seems to be living up to its awe-alluding name.
“I am honestly not sure how to properly convey how much this project has exceeded our expectations,” Irvine said, adding it’s become “one of the true gems of the community.”
Today, these acres in the middle of town are home to a dozen gardens and several other special habitats. And no matter what time of year “there is always something to see,” as one newspaper account put it.
The botanical park now includes a rare and fragile Chinese tree that’s flourishing in one of the only places in the United States where it has taken healthy root. It’s home to an American colonial rose descended from the same variety grown by President George Washington. It grows ancient medicinal plants used by Native Americans to treat pain. It has a “winter garden” with plants at their loveliest when temperatures drop. For example, this December the evergreen shrub camellia sasanqua is bursting in pink buds – flowers to follow.
And in an honor bestowed on only 30 cities, the Inspiration Garden will welcome a “Hiroshima Ginkgo Tree” – a symbol of peace, grown from seeds of a Ginkgo tree that survived the atomic blast in World War II on that city.
The PCMG and the city of Independence competed with scores of other communities for the ginkgo; It will be the inaugural plant for a new plot, a “peace garden,” with a peace pole from the Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club posted alongside it. The seeds come from Japan’s Green Legacy Hiroshima, and represent survival and reconciliation. The effort was led by Ward, an early chair of the committee that oversaw the garden.
Perhaps it’s no wonder that some neighbors familiar with the garden call it the city’s most successful urban renewal project to date. It was once largely covered in Scotch broom – a species that’s among the most fertile on earth, producing thousands upon thousands of seeds from a single small plant. As one gardener put it, it was like “turning back a tidal wave.”
“And once the weeds were cleared, the problem wasn’t over,” said Bell, the OSU horticulturalist who helped oversee the project.
The hard-packed soil had been painstakingly roto-tilled and reconditioned with organic material. Even for the crew of master gardeners, “this was a whole different kind of undertaking,” he said.
It appeared to be “the land that time was forgetting,” said Leedy, who along with Ward is credited as “pioneering” the Inspiration Garden, including battling Scotch broom and other noxious plants while astride a small tractor for hours on end to clear the brush.
And just like Leedy and Ward proposed, the result was an actual “demonstration garden,” which showcases different varieties of plants and serves as an educational learning experience for anyone touring through its sections.
Certain aspects make it a stand-out among others in the state: It’s believed to be the largest “Master Gardener Demonstration Garden” in Oregon and it also is likely the most diverse, with areas that range from the children’s garden – including a tiny library in a birdhouse bookshelf – to the bee-and-butterfly oasis to the Asian garden, where tiny rocks are raked to make designs next to a water feature.
And it’s year-round, with some plants most verdant in December and January. Witch hazel, which provides the world’s most widely used botanical, needs a brisk jolt of cold weather to start its showy, spidery blossoms. Wintersweet produces a sweet-and-spicy scent in chilly air that can reach up to 50 feet away – its glossy yellow flowers often appear in late January. This makes the winter garden a pretty place during the sunshine of Oregon’s “February tease.”
The actual clearing of the unwanted growth started in the fall of 2012, and the first planting was in 2013. Donations of materials and money across the community paved the way.
The city built the concrete walkway and local Boy Scouts helped put a gravel path by Ash Creek. Wood bark paths wind through every garden.
Upkeep is a continual effort by the OSU PCMG. Almost all of the work is done by members, observed Lois Martin, a longtime volunteer who tends the rose garden – and does so without the aid of any chemical treatment.
This past fall, standing by the seashell-pink and salmon-orange colors of the roses, she pointed to a smudge near one petal.
“You may see some mildew and blackspot,” she said, though to the untrained eye, roses such as “Old China Pink” and “Coral Cove” seemed to explode in flawless color.
The volunteers typically pay $100 and take 60 hours of classes. To be a certified “Master Gardener,” 60 hours of actually working on the chapter projects is also required, including several hours in the Inspiration Garden.
The collective effort it takes to keep the garden vibrantly growing is a social one, too, Martin said. “On Friday mornings many of us are out here,” she noted. At mid-morning, the group gathers in the central building, to take a break and talk. It isn’t just a special collection of plants and flowers, but a social setting, too. It is where these volunteers have formed a committed care group; where neighbors come to meet and walk dogs together; where children can see a garden named for them and enjoy a story walk.
