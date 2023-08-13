Garden

The entrance to Inspiration Garden inside Mt. Fir Park.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

This is the first part of a two-part series that was written more than five years ago, when Inspiration Garden was in full bloom to the surprise of many who had once seen it as a scraggly piece of land covered by weeds and unruly shrubs. Trammart News covered the transformation, and it seems as stunning today on a recent walk as it was then. Here is the original article. Part 2 will appear later, to describe the different gardens.

A dozen years ago, Mount Fir Park in central Independence looked like the setting of a monster movie. Weeds, logs and brambles had turned the city property into what some visitors called “Day of the Triffids,” a 1950s horror film in which plants attacked people. The thick blackberry bushes there, near Ash Creek, sometimes entangled Central High students doing fish counts for a school project.

