INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence has free cleaning supplies and masks for local businesses.

The city has machines that mix concentrated solutions with water directly into a spray bottle, City Manager Tom Pessemier told city councilors.

“We have three different options for that,” he said. “One is good for food prep. One is good for regular general cleaning. One is good for windows.”

The first “sanitation station” is set up at Indy Commons, 154 S. Main St.

When people run out of cleaner, they can come back for refills, said Kate Schwarzler of Indy Commons.

The city received $280,000 in coronavirus relief funds that need to be spent by the end of the calendar year, Pessemier said.

“We think the most appropriate thing to do is take the bulk of that money and to make sure that businesses get support,” he said. “We’re going to be doing that through technical assistance grants, some grant or grant loan programs, continuing to buy PPE for businesses.”

If the station at Indy Commons is successful, the city will set up another one, Pessemier said.

To get the cleaning and safety products your business needs, schedule a brief orientation on how to use the system with Schwarzler.You can set up a time by emailing kate@indycommons.com or call/text 503-930-4840.