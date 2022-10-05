The Independence Heritage Museum hosts an exhibit from the Oregon Historical Society, “Oregon’s Landmark Legislation,” a 16-panel display highlighting groundbreaking legislation that Oregon has passed since achieving statehood.
Arranged chronologically, the panels present legislation that focuses on environmental, social, and land-use issues. Highlighted legislation includes the Bottle Bill, Family Leave Act, Oregon Cultural Trust, Death with Dignity Act and more. The exhibit is viewable at the museum from Oct. 11 through Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.