INDEPENDENCE – At the same city council meeting where two downtown property owners received the city’s first achievement award for historic preservation, a homeowner testified that Independence was preventing her from restoring her turn-of-the-century house the same way they did.

A lot line on her property had escaped notice for years, a boundary that means the city owns part of her yard, including a sliver of the home’s front porch. This is making it impossible for her to move forward with plans for similar refurbishment, said Catherine Underwood-Bush.

“In a city that claims they want to preserve historic properties this, in effect, does condemn the property,” she told the city councilors in public testimony during the meeting. So far, the city has declined to sell or return that portion back to her, she added.

“Why would I continue to put any time, effort or money into restoring a home that I have no equity in, at this point?” she asked.

Before Underwood-Bush spoke, the city councilors were advised by Mayor John McArdle – citing legal advice -- to listen to her comments but not to respond to them. Underwood-Bush confirmed that she’d hired an attorney.

“The reason a lawyer got involved was because, after a year of no responses, that was my only option to get this moving forward,” she told the councilors.

Sitting nearby as Underwood-Bush recounted her property-line plight were Jeff Myers and Tyler Kolb, recipients of the first ever “Cairns-Weaver Award” for excellence in historic preservation. After the meeting, the two held their plaques while photos were taken. They both said they were proud and honored; Underwood-Bush, however, said she was deeply disappointed.

If this seems like an unusual instance of contrasting viewpoints about decisions in the city’s oldest residential area, it isn’t. In fact, the occurrence at the recent city council meeting is far from the only one in which perspectives differ substantially on issues within the historic district.

From debates about the appearance and size of store signs to calls for protecting the brick archways on downtown buildings, a band of impassioned, volunteer appointees have worked largely behind the scenes on such situations, to keep several blocks at the downtown core looking like a chapter from its architectural past. They form a board known as the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).

They’re the ones who made the selection for the Cairns-Weaver award; They’re the ones who came up with the idea and approved the concept; They’re the ones who first heard Underwood-Bush plead her case.

They have weighed in on everything from the library “reader board” – a box-like structure that flashes messages, which was pronounced an atrocity by one member – to the apartments at Independence Landing, which were similarly disparaged by another.

“There is zero warmth to them. Zero character,” said HPC member Jennifer Flores, when asked to recount her assessment of the riverfront apartment complex. In contrast, “look at the arches over any window or even some doors downtown. They have personality.”

“The architectural accoutrements on our historic buildings downtown are what give our town its charm and historic vibe,” she added.

Underwood-Bush first took her problem to the HPC, to inform commissioners that it’s affecting her ability not just to refinance her home, but to meet the vision so often expressed by city officials: Home restoration. The property line is set along the outer area of her front porch -- a porch that has been reconstructed to look like it did when the 1880-era home was moved near Pioneer Park in 1923.

A swath of the land had been vacated to the home years ago, but it was reclaimed by the city after payment of property taxes on it had lapsed – it fell through the cracks after Underwood-Bush became divorced. She was stunned to learn that ownership had changed.

“The city didn’t even know they had it until I told them,” Underwood-Bush stated at the council meeting.

The home contains symbols of a bygone time, from an oval bathtub with clawed feet to the original parlor chandelier, with its light-catching teardrops. However, there’s a lot more work needed on the house, according to Underwood-Bush, who gave a brief tour of the home recently. Between her dining area and the kitchen, for example, a century-old wood floor meets up with decades-old linoleum.

When City Manager Tom Pessemier viewed the property -- after multiple requests and months of waiting, Underwood-Bush asserted -- the conversation “did not go well,” she said.

She was informed that nothing further would happen, she said. However, noting that the city manager is resigning from his job, she isn’t sure of the final outcome. (Asked about the matter involving Underwood-Bush, Pessemier declined comment.)

Since 1989, the city’s historic district has been on the National Register of Historic Places. Having a well-defined historic area brings benefits ranging from placing emphasis on design quality to creating a source of civic pride, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Part of the HPC’s prescribed role includes hearings on construction and alterations within the district. The commission was formed to “identify, recognize, and preserve significant properties that showcase the community’s history,” according to the city’s description. The HPC also is charged with encouraging “the rehabilitation and ongoing upkeep of historic resources” as well as strengthening public support for historic preservation efforts.

Sometimes that requires giving an instructive talk, observed Curtis Tidmore, a longtime HPC member who also serves on the board of The Heritage Museum Society, a non-profit organization that helps support the city’s museum.

“I’ve had several people, in the time I have lived here, knock on my door wanting to sell new siding and vinyl windows,” Tidmore observed.

“When I told them I wasn’t allowed to do that kind of work (on the home), they quickly corrected me saying that I could,” he recalled. “Well, needless to say, each one of them got a short lesson on what you have to get approval from -- the HPC,” he said.

However, local government control of a historic district has its drawbacks, said Ken Larson, who lives in one of the city’s most well-known historic homes, the “Henry Hill House.” Its name reflects the town’s founding family, and he takes pride in the buttercup yellow house with its pillared porch. However, he worries about it, too.

“If this would pass out of our family, it would go into this commercial zone,” he explained, gesturing to the surrounding area. “That would mean that the bottom floor would have to be commercial.”

Independence initially came about in 1845, when Elvin Thorp arrived and claimed land. Eventually that land claim was named after the starting place of many of those early pioneers, Independence MO. Then, in 1847, Henry Hill staked out more land, expanding the young community.

A few decades later, the new city formulated its first set of ordinances, which demonstrated commitment to housing -- the offense of “disorderly” homes was second only to acts of bad behavior. On large sheafs of paper penned in hand-written ink, these laws of yesteryear remain part of the record at the Independence Civic Center, and they include some nuisance rules similar to current ones, such as a warning against roosters being kept in town, which was alleged to make egg-laying hens “cross and peevish.”

The historic flavor of the city has been embraced by some local builders, including Yul Provancha and his wife, Mary, who currently are at work on a house down the block from the civic center. The home’s first floor will be a cupcake shop, Provancha said. The second floor is slated to be a beauty salon.

Provancha also refurbished, restored and rebuilt the structure on Main Street that now houses Gilgamesh-The River.

As the city moves forward and such projects seem to win support and approval, Underwood-Bush is hoping that the same will happen for her, as she continues the battle to win back a slice of land she’s lost.

“If that doesn’t happen, I feel like I have to file a lawsuit,” she said. “And that’s something I just really don’t want to do.”