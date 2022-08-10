The City of Independence and the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce present the 4th Annual Oregon Hop Run Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Riverview Park Biker/Boater Campground, 50 C St.
There will be a 10k, 5k and free kids 1/2-mile dash.
