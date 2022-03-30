The Grove Community hosts the 2022 Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Riverview Park in Independence on April 16. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. There will be a total of four hunts for different age groups with over 5,000 eggs.
Most Popular
Articles
- Krazy Dayz Parade is Back On for 2022
- Homeowner Loses Everything in Fire, Thanks God for Friends Who’ve Helped Out
- Mayor Dalton Shares Ideas of the Future
- Micki Varney selected as replacement for West Salem’s City Councilor
- Barbara June (Rivers) Novogradac
- Police Reports for March 23
- Young softball squads look to make noise in league play
- MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Volunteer Independence Commissioners Sally Coen and Jennifer Flores Help Make Local History
- Carmen Parmenter
- City leaders get insider’s look at new home of Ascentec Engineering
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Merkley hosts virtual town hall
- Dallas School Board approves $40,000 to expand Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center
- Citizens to consider fire and ambulance staffing levy
- Micki Varney selected as replacement for West Salem’s City Councilor
- Dallas Police warn about Orbeez Challenge
- CASA of Polk County hosts Pinwheels for Prevention
- MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Pat Jaffer’s Decades of Charity Work Leave Lasting Legacy
- Pages of the Past
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.