Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence community is invited to the final of three open houses to provide input to the city’s Transportation System Plan update.

The TSP is the city’s long-range planning document that guides transportation policies and investments in the city.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the open house will be held on the project website at www. independencetsp.com from Feb. 22 through March 8.

The administration is seeking the public’s input to review and provide input on the draft plans, policies, and projects selected to improve transportation options.

The city is working with Portland-based Kittelson & Associates to develop the long-range plan that includes multiple modes of transportation, including walking, biking, public transit, motor vehicle and rails.

Matt Bell last updated the City Council on of Kittelson & Associates’ progress on the TSP Nov. 10.

Ideas being considered for improving the flow of cars include the possibility of establishing turn lanes at the intersection of Main and Monmouth streets and also at Main and Polk streets. Traffic lights and roundabouts might also be considered there, Bell told the councilors. The Independence Bridge is another spot where traffic-control improvements appear to be needed.

The last TSP for Independence was completed 13 years ago.