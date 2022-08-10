The Independence Library’s Mystery Book Club meets Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. at Riverview Park to read “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. The club meets near the parking lot under the trees. Please bring a lawn chair to sit in if you have one. They’ll try to have a few extras if you aren’t able to bring one.
Be sure to sign up for the Mystery Book Club reminder list so you will be notified if we need to adjust the meeting location due to inclement weather.
