INDEPENDENCE — Eric Dale Hedrick, 47, of Independence, was arrested on Feb. 13 for first-degree theft, six counts of second-degree theft, 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of identity theft, first-degree forgery, and 64 counts of second-degree forgery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hendrick allegedly wrote 51 checks that totaled more than $1,000 between Sept. 29, 2018, and Jan. 12.

A separate probable cause affidavit states Hedrick is charged with tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree assault for an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 11 and involved the alleged victim of the forgery and identity theft charges.

Hendrick and the alleged victim are related.