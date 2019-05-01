INDEPENDENCE — Eric Dale Hedrick, 47, of Independence, pleaded guilty on April 23 to six counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. Dismissed were one count of first-degree forgery, one count of first-degree theft and 11 counts of identity theft.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, 24 months of post-prison supervision, and was ordered to pay $1,679 in restitution.

Hedrick and the victim are related.

Hedrick was arrested on Feb. 13 for first-degree theft, six counts of second-degree theft, 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of identity theft, first-degree forgery, and 64 counts of second-degree forgery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hedrick wrote 51 checks that totaled more than $1,000 between Sept. 29, 2018, and Jan. 12.

A separate probable cause affidavit states Hedrick is charged with tampering with a witness and fourth-degree assault for an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 11 and involved the victim of the forgery and identity theft charges.

In this case, he was convicted of fourth-degree assault. Hedrick was sentenced to 20 months in prison, to be served consecutively with previously imposed sentences. The other charge was dismissed.