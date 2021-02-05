DALLAS – Edgardo Paramo Ramirez, 37, of Independence, will serve 14 years in prison on assault and kidnapping charges. He was sentenced in Polk County Circuit court on Tuesday.

Paramo Ramirez appeared before Polk County Circuit Judge Diane Morse and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, one count second-degree assault, and one count second-degree kidnapping.

Morse sentenced Paramo Ramirez to 90 months on each count of first-degree assault, with all but 12 months to be served consecutively; and 70 months each on the second-degree assault and kidnapping charges to be served concurrently.

Each of the sentences are subject to Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law. He was also sentenced to serve a three-year period of post-prison supervision.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kyle R. Haney of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Independence Police Department.

For more information on this sentencing and case, see the Feb. 10 edition of the Itemizer-Observer.