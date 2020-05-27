Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Three city councilor positions and the mayor spot will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The candidate filing period is from June 3 to Aug. 25.
Open city positions are:
Mayor, two-year term - currently held by John McArdle
Councilor Pos. 3, four-year term - currently held by Michael Hicks
Councilor Pos. 5, four-year term - currently held by Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith
Councilor Pos. 6, four-year term - currently held by Kathy Martin-Willis
All positions are non-partisan and volunteer/non-paid.
Council positions are elected at large, meaning candidates may reside in any area of the city of Independence.
All terms will begin on January 1, 2021.
The Oath of Office will be administered at the first meeting of the City Council, on January 12, 2021.
Qualifications and residency requirements:
To qualify as a candidate for mayor or city councilor, you must be:
A qualified elector under the laws and Constitution of the state of Oregon, and a registered voter of the City of Independence; and,
A resident of the City of Independence who has resided continuously in the City during the 12 months immediately preceding the election.
The Independence City Recorder, Karin Johnson, is the elections officer for the city of Independence.
For more information, contact Karin Johnson at 503-837-1172 or via email at kjohnson@ci.independence.or.us.
Candidate packets will be available June 1, 2020 by emailing the city recorder, or downloading it from the city’s website at: https://www.ci.independence.or.us/cityrecorder.
