Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Mayor John McArdle kicked off the first Independence City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 12 by welcoming the newly elected members and sharing an optimistic view of 2021.

Earlier in the day, Dawn Hedrick-Roden, Position No. 3, and Sarah Jobe, Position No. 5, were sworn in. During the meeting, McArdle and the council honored departing members Michael Hicks and Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith with resolutions of commendation.

“We want to recognize those who helped us get there,” McArdle said.

First he spoke of Hicks.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with you on the council and to get to know you and your family and good luck moving forward with everything,” he said.

Next, McArdle honored Ranstrom-Smith.

“Thank you for working hard, people don’t understand how much work there is studying and preparing to move our community forward,” he said. “Thank you for what you’ve done that we’ve all appreciated and best wishes as you move forward in your life also.”

McArdle also pointed out as the city moves forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council and city staff are working to keep the community safe and businesses moving forward.

“But this is also an exciting year and Independence is going to be able to do something that it’s always done, which is look forward and keep moving,” McArdle said. “We begin this year, besides doing the day-to-day things for the city, implementing the 2040 plan, which more than 2,000 people in our community participated in and the council approved the plan. So we get to start working on priorities in the coming months. So that’s a very exciting thing we have to look forward to, and yes I’m optimistic because I live in the United States, live in Independence and in Oregon. It may be raining now, but it’s not going to be raining forever. The sun is going to shine and good things are going to happen. So, our watchword is optimism and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Councilor Marilyn Morton was unanimously elected to return as council president.