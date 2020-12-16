Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council authorized at its Dec. 8 meeting Westech Engineering to develop the city’s next Water Master Plan proposal for future water treatment and associated distribution systems.

In his presentation to the council, Kie Cottam, city public works director, explained a master plan develops a road map to identify necessary improvements and associated costs to support growth, including piping, pumps and distribution that make potable and drinkable water available.

The master plan also addresses continuous changes in technology, state and federal regulations.

“The Master Plan includes both short-term and long-term development goals, project cost and funding options,” Cottam explained. “Independence is on a new path to diverge from being dependent of ground water wells only; recently purchased water rights to the Willamette River will provide the city with a dual source opportunity.”

The city council selected, after a lengthy process, Westech Engineering in 2017 to be the city’s Engineer of Record. Cottam said Westech has performed numerous projects and short-term planning efforts since that time.

“Currently they are working on a Wastewater Master Plan that will ensure Independence’s growth and meet or exceed current and future regulations,” he said.

Cottom explained that System Development Charges (SDC) will fund Westech’s proposal, which it expects at around $100,000 but promised to not exceed $165,000 without further authorization from the council. Cottom added the funding for the proposal will be split between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.