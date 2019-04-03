INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department recognized officers at its annual awards banquet on March 10.

Bob Barlow was named Officer of the Year by his peers and supervisors.

Barlow began his career as a police officer with the Independence Police Department in 1997.

Over the past 22 years, Barlow has held the positions of patrol officer, detective and field training officer.

He currently is the school resource officer for Central School District.

Barlow has been the association president and is a member of the countywide peer support team. He also serves as the liaison with the local chaplaincy team.

Barlow teaches numerous classes to students, mostly at Talmadge Middle School.

He coordinates districtwide safety securities and lock-down drills. He starred in a video, developed by students, about taking their safety into their own hands during an active threat experience.

Outside of work, Barlow serves at Cultivate Community Church as the Pastor of Prayer and Recovery ministries, and he is a sponsor to others in the Celebrate Recovery Program.

Also recognized:

Reserve Officer of the Year, Nathaniel Medeiros

Cadet of the Year, Blake Anderson