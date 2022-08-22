Update:
While law enforcement and aviation officials continue their investigation into the cause of a airplane crash that killed an Independence pilot and his wife Sunday, details have emerged that show he had been flying illegally for the past three years.
At 2:03 p.m., Aug. 21, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-engine airplane crash east of Scio. According to the LCSO, Dennis Jackson, 78, of Independence, was found deceased at the scene.
Officials said the second occupant, Jackson’s wife Amy, was transported from the scene by LifeFlight Air Ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to Anne Scheck of Trammart News, Amy Jackson succumbed to her injuries and died overnight in the hospital.
"With Amy gone, we lost the most generous and kind-spirited person I've ever met," said Scheck, who lived on the same street as Jackson for 15 years. "Amy made her house a warm and welcoming hub for everyone, and always seemed to be delighted by a knock on her door from any neighbor."
According to the LCSO, fire and medical personnel from the Scio Rural Fire Department and neighbors in the area who witnessed the crash, were among the first on scene, followed by LCSO deputies moments later. They found the aircraft, listed as an Experimental Amateur Built Aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8” single-engine airplane, manufactured in 2004.
However, FAA documents also show that the last medical certificate registered pilot Dennis Jackson was issued in April, 2017. According to the Code of Federal Regulations, the medical certificate expires 24 months after the month of the date of examination shown on the medical certificate.
This discrepancy was discovered by Robert Katz, a commercial pilot with 41 years’ experience and a certified flight instructor out of Dallas, Texas. Katz told the Itemizer-Observer he regularly looks up this easy to uncover information on the FAA’s website after reports of crashes across the U.S.
“Denny Jackson was not qualified to fly because his medical license expired three years ago, voiding all liability insurance on the airplane,” Katz said. “This is the most commonly violated regulation in the U.S.”
Katz explained because Jackson’s plane was not considered “light sport,” due to its weight and stall speed, a pilot must have a private pilot certificate at minimum, which Jackson had. However, a pilot cannot use that privilege without a valid medical certificate, which Jackson did not have, Katz added.
“It’s reasonable to assume he was doing a lot of flying in between (now and the expiration),” Katz said.
He further explained had the aircraft come down in a populated area, and hit, say, a mall or school, the insurance company would not have been liable to pay out any damages. Katz didn’t mince words.
“There are ‘scofflaw’ pilots flying overheads right now. That’s why they’re a nuisance to public safety issue. They’re no better than a criminal. Pointing it out is the only way to discourage other scofflaws from doing the same thing,” Katz said.
As of the I-O's press deadline, according to the LCSO, the crash investigation is ongoing by officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
