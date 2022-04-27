Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- Despite periodic outbursts of winter weather, late spring has arrived – the targeted period for hiring a new city manager in the town that lost the last one after three years, followed by the exit of the city’s outside accounting team, which was recently replaced by the only firm that applied for the vacated auditing job.
Recent snowflakes and hail aren’t the only atmospheric surprise, change is in the air, too.
As the city begins a $15 million wastewater-treatment overhaul – sure to have a higher price tag now that material costs are escalating – it seems an appropriate time for an updated analysis of the place affectionately known by its inhabitants as “river city” and “Indy.” What awaits the new city manager? The future is hard to forecast, but the recent past might help predict it.
City debt and planned expenditures
This year Independence is poised to embark on two different multimillion dollar projects involving infrastructure needs: a transportation system plan that was approved last year and is expected to cost $71.3 million in years to come, with an initial $18.3 million allocated for high-priority projects; Also anticipated to get underway is a wastewater-processing enhancement plan that’s estimated at $35 million.
“This is over a 20-year period,” stressed Mayor John McArdle during a recent meeting in which these expenses were discussed.
A substantial share of the funding for the transportation plan is expected to come from the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is responsible for large portions of Main and Monmouth streets – both are technically part of the state highway system.
More recent expenditures include a new security system at the Independence Civic Center to replace the aging one, with installation costs of nearly $100,000, and services to review raw well water for pH and alkalinity for a sum of about $54,000.
Part of the most recent chemical analysis of city water showed that 10% of the samples taken from Independence contained more lead than the “action level” set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) while copper was recorded as having reached the “action level.” However, action levels are a measure of the effectiveness of the corrosion-control treatment in water systems, not an overall standard for establishing safety, according to the EPA.
The city debt as of January 2022 was $40 million, with an additional $5 million that’s expected to be repaid by MINET, according to Gloria Butsch, Independence’s finance director. That’s the sum loaned to MINET over the past decade by the city to help the company meet its debt obligation.
The cities of Independence and Monmouth – co-founders of MINET – reported a joint debt of $26 million for the municipal fiberoptic in 2012 and, around the same time, periodic financial assistance began being sought by the company to meet those bond-debt payments.
An upturn in subscribers and a plan backed by Polk County for expansion to Rickreall and Falls City have helped MINET reach a point in which the internet provider can forego another loan this year – and a plan is being formulated to repay the prior financial assistance, according to MINET executives.
Downtown business and development
When the Independence Downtown Association (IDA) announced last year that five new restaurants were coming to downtown, enthusiasm swept through town like a warming Chinook wind.
Coming soon, according to IDA, was the “Cowbell Cafe,” a breakfast-and-coffee spot, along with four others, including “Hi-Ho,” an “old west styled chop house and whiskey saloon” and “Independence Pies,” a long-awaited pizzeria on Main Street.
Then, down came the paper on storefronts proclaiming the soon-to-arrive establishments. Asked about the sudden disappearance of the signage, Shawn Irvine, the city’s economic development director, said he has spoken to building owners or agents of these properties and the restaurant group, Headwaters LLC, is no longer leasing three of the four buildings they were occupying.
“While it’s disappointing that Headwaters didn’t work out, all of their former storefronts are getting strong interest from other tenants, and I expect them to be occupied relatively quickly,” Irvine stated.
In its 2020 Vision Plan for Retail Business, an advisory group of city staff and resident volunteers, along with a consultant, created a set of goals for stores and shops around and along Main Street. One was a clustering of businesses to create a hub, which is what some merchants along Main Street were hopeful would happen with the new restaurants.
“I’d like to have more here,” said Leon Abrew, owner of Lonney’s Lunch Wagon, a food truck on Second Street.
Asked if he thinks his customer base, which has grown during the past year, might decrease with more competition, Abrew disagreed.
“It’s not a concern for me,” he said, adding that he believes that the more venues there are in town, the better it is for all businesses.
Several residents who live in the area also have been asking about the hulking unfinished building in the heart of the city’s downtown, known by the unflattering nickname “Stonehenge,” which has languished without significant progress after changing hands several times.
The latest acquisition was by Young Development Group, which announced plans last year to finish the 15-year-old structure as a mixed-use building of ground-floor retail space with upper-floor apartments. Once known as “independence Station,” the name is now “Station 203,” which is representative of its location at Second and Monmouth streets.
The current owners couldn’t be reached for comment, but city staff confirmed they have received a permit application, including construction documents, for the project.
“We are in the review process and expect that process to take time – as is typical for projects of this complexity,” Irvine said.
To help businesses emerge from the pandemic, the city undertook a “Love Local Scratch-It,” in which coupons were given out by businesses this winter that could be redeemed for new purchases with a discount that matched the revealed “scratcher” amount. Irvine described the success of the campaign at a city council this spring, showing that $78,750 was invested directly back into local businesses.
The funding for the program came from the American Rescue Plan, which provided federal grants to cities for fortifying small businesses, according to Irvine.
Parks and Neighborhoods
A “linear park” – a 1.4-mile swath of land behind houses in the Sunset Meadows neighborhood – will be the focus of a quest for grant funding of $70,000, Irvine said. The funds, which would put long-planned play equipment in the area, require a 40% match from the city that’s based on the total cost, and volunteer help from residents is a hoped-for outcome, too.
A 2016 grant for trail construction in Mountain Fir Park and in this part of Sunset Meadows wasn’t successful, although the city did clinch a grant later that year for the grading and stormwater work, which included the pathway construction through the linear park. Since that time, some who live there have wondered if the park was permanently stalled.
The announcement that work was resuming “is something I am really excited about,” said Jonathan Jay, who lives nearby. Over the past few years, he has seen children playing in the street instead.
Play equipment, along with planting that includes trees and other landscaping, should help make it more of a gathering place for families, particularly those with children, Jay said.
Inspiration Garden at Mt. Fir Park, a short walk from Sunset Meadows, has been closed at the north entrance due to the construction of the new F Street Bridge – demolition of the old bridge took place last year. The new one now spans Ash Creek, although it is still under construction.
The F Street Bridge is scheduled to be completed this summer, according to Gerald Fisher, director of Independence Public Works.
Also slated for work along Ash Creek is an effort to strengthen the creek bank in Riverview Park, a portion of which was swept away in winter rains – and now is cordoned off with cautionary yellow tape along the cement walkway.
That area, along with a degraded part of Ash Creek by the home of Catherine Underwood-Bush in Pioneer Park, has been a topic of concern by the Ash Creek Water Control District. An engineering report delivered by Todd Whitaker, the district’s engineer, recommended both places would benefit from willow cuttings being planted to stabilize the ground. Following the report, Underwood-Bush affirmed plans to take Whitaker’s advice.
Police and public safety
After Gregorio Herrera was sworn in this month as the newest full-time police officer for Independence, Interim Police Chief Lyle Gilbert announced to the Traffic Safety Committee that the department had moved one step closer to the level of desired staffing.
However, Gilbert expressed worry that Independence is losing good candidates for the city police force due to issues of comparatively lower pay, higher housing costs and a decline in the number of men and women interested in law enforcement as a career. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton shared exactly the same concern to the Polk County Board of Commissioners earlier this year.
When other agencies nearby offer higher starting salaries, “it is hard to compete,” Gilbert said, noting that one competitor is the Oregon State Police in Salem.
A selling point for Independence is the sense of serving a small town, he said.
“If you want to be a cop who makes a difference, in a place where you can really feel that a lot of the time, come here,” he said.
Once a new city manager is named – efforts are underway right now by the city for that appointment – the former police chief, Interim City Manager Robert Mason, plans to return to his post. Gilbert, a sergeant before he stepped up to temporarily replace Mason, said he wants to do the same. This month, the city council also approved a contract with Aldrich CPAs + Advisors LLP, Certified Public Accountants of Salem, as the auditing firm for the city, following the departure of Tualatin-based Merina & Co.
This past Friday, Independence City Council member Dawn Roden was named “First Citizen” of the year by the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce. The honor represents outstanding community leadership and volunteerism. Since her time on the city council, Roden worked to successfully to raise the weight limits on the Independence Bridge to allow passage of farm vehicles that were restricted from using it under revised standards and she is credited as the force behind re-instituting the Fourth of July parade, following its cancellation during the pandemic.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.