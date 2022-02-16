Itemizer-Observer
When most centenarians are asked for their key to longevity, they share a litany of contributing factors that kept them around for so long.
The key to success for Independence resident Clarice Lafreniere, who celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 6, was more about what she didn’t do.
“I never drank or smoked. I just had fun and enjoyed myself most my life,” Lafreniere said from the confines of her kitchen in the home she shares with her granddaughter Barbara Robertson.
“We joked you avoided foods that are healthy,” Robertson added.
“That’s true,” Lafreniere agreed.
“I’ll make the healthy stuff, like my oatmeal - it’s steel cut. She’ll say no, it’s too healthy,” Robertson explained.
In fact, Lafreniere prefers a good plate of spaghetti and meatballs or any shellfish.
“I just like food, most of it,” Lafreniere said.
“She’s an omnivore,” Robertson added.
The two have been living in Independence since September of 2020, an area that was attractive for a new home with easy accessibility and a great community.
Lafreniere shared the milestones in her life, with an assist from Robertson due to her hearing being her only declining faculty.
Lafreniere’s family moved out to Oregon in 1940, thinking they’d do better during the tail end of the Depression. They ended up in Portland, where her husband went to work in a sawmill for $1 an hour.
Lafreniere recalls giving birth to her first daughter, Dec. 8, 1941, two hours after the bombing in Pearl Harbor.
“They had to put blackout shades on the windows of Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland,” Lafreniere said.
Shortly thereafter, war was declared and her husband went to work in the shipyards. She joined him two years later, working in the Keizer Shipyard, cutting steel and welding it together for ships.
Her resume after the war was rather limited, the longest being 20 years with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“I retired as office manager in Lincoln City,” Lafreniere said.
After retiring, she spent her winters with her second husband, Tony, in Yuma, Arizona. The two traveled extensively around the U.S., with cruises to Alaska, train trips across the great plains, with stops in Cape Canaveral, Graceland to see Elvis’s estate, and ending regularly in Chicago to see Robertson.
When she wasn’t on the road, Lafreniere said she kept busy around the house, mostly gardening, mostly veggies and flowers of all sorts.
“I just had fun being lazy,” she explained.
Lafreniere also remains active using today’s technology.
“She’s on Facebook, she has a tablet she uses. She has a more advanced iPhone than me,” Robertson said.
Lafreniere said the most amazing advancement in technology is communication.
“I think back how hard for us it was just to get directions to different things,” she recalled. “My daughter once got quite ill, drove off into a field, and had go up to neighbor’s to call for help. I think back if only she could have had a phone in her hand. It’s a change for sure.”
She first heard about WWII breaking out on the family’s first radio and remembers her family getting their first TV in 1949. Lafreniere recalls one of the more memorable live events two decades later.
“We watched the moon landing. I was excited to watch all that, watch him step on the moon,” Lafreniere said. “It’s been a full life.”
Robertson, who works with Oregon’s Aging People With Disabilities, assessing their abilities to live alone or are in need of assistance, said most people between her age (60) up to 75 don’t have anywhere near her grandmother’s cognitive level.
“She’s clear, functional in every respect. The hearing and walking are only areas I see (decline). Everything else is remarkable,” Robertson said. “I hope I have at least half that functionality if I should live to 90 let alone 100.”
Robertson added many mistake her for Lafreniere’s caretaker, not realizing they’re actually roommates. In fact, Lafreniere will hop in the car for quick jaunts to the store. They keep their weekends free for getaways, like their planned daytrip last weekend to the wildlife refuge.
They also belong to Women of Independence of Monmouth. But with COVID, they haven’t been about to attend in-person activities. That, unfortunately, extended to celebrating the milestone birthday.
“Once it became clear we couldn’t have a gathering due to COVID, that it wasn’t a good idea, my cousin Bobi, suggested reaching out to elected officials,” Robertson said.
Sitting out on her hutch are the result - letters, congratulating her on her 100th birthday from Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon State Sen. Deb Patterson and Independence Mayor John McArdle. Lafreniere said she was rather glad there wasn’t a big tadoo over the occasion.
“I’m not one to talk about myself,” she explained.
Thinking about it for a second, she added, “This is more than I have talked in a long time.”
When you’ve lived 100 years, that just may be because you have more to talk about than most others.
