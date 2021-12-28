Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — As the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) begins to make an impact across the nation, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Dec. 17 the allocation of $43 million in federal funding to Oregon’s airports for key infrastructure needs. The act included funding for the Independence State Airport.
The IIJA included a $3 billion provision for Airport Infrastructure Grants, which will allocate funding to support airports across the country. Both Merkley and Wyden supported the IIJA and its major investments in roads, bridges, ports, and airports. Oregon will be allocated $43 million from those grants. The Independence airport received $159,000 in infrastructure funding.
“Having safe and sustainable airports benefits Oregonians who want to stay connected to out-of-state loved ones, and businesses that rely on the airways to expand economic opportunity,” said Merkley. “We passed this bipartisan infrastructure plan to address critical infrastructure concerns in the state, and I’m pleased this funding will upgrade our regional airport facilities to provide more safer and reliable travel for all Oregonians.”
Wyden added that residents and businesses statewide count on reliable air service and secure airports.
”The bipartisan infrastructure plan I’m proud to have supported, helps airports large and small in Oregon,” Wyden said. “And I’ll keep battling for Oregon to get our fair share of federal resources for these airports, as well as for additional infrastructure needs in our state’s rural, urban and suburban communities.”
