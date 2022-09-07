Itemizer-Observer
Master Aviator Chuck West, a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter 292, single-handedly built a flight simulator that will serve fellow chapter pilots and the community’s future aviators for several years.
Completing the project on Sept. 1, he and fellow aviator Jerry Pryce took the simulator on its first successful flight leaving from digital Independence State Airport to the digital Salem Airport.
The idea to purchase the 2,400-pound Redbird FMX simulator came from West, who bought, facilitated the delivery, and assembled the high-dollar piece of equipment to its fully functioning form.
“I discovered the unit in December on a ferry flight from Gainesville, Florida, to Redding, California. That’s when I discovered the unit was in a container. I knew about the unit before, but then, it was taken apart. The owner said it was for sale. I ended up buying the unit at a very reasonable price, container, and everything,” West said.
West then pitched the idea of buying the simulator to the local EAA chapter. Some of the chapter members showed interest, and some gave him a hard time, but he followed his intuition. West decided to make the $15,000 purchase on his own. Then the EAA voted to buy it from him at cost.
According to West, the vote to purchase the simulator passed by 82%. Once the vote passed, he started construction on the room that now houses the simulator, which he began in June. He installed the air conditioning unit, ceiling tiles, lights and windows.
“I did everything except paint the walls,” West said.
Once the room was ready, he brought in the simulator and started the assembly process, which impressively only took him two weeks from out of the box to fully operational.
He then started the simulated Cessna 127 with a G-1000 avionics package and took It for Its first flight.
Jerry Pryce is a retired airline pilot who attempted to take the simulator for a flight. The flight was successful, but not without hardship.
“The landing wasn’t pretty,” said Pryce as he crawled out of the control center with a big grin.
The maps in the aircraft are relatively accurate. Apart from trees and buildings, pilots can also see familiar landmarks from the air.
“Redbird charges $5 for every hour that it is actually used, which gives updates for all of the frequencies and navigation,” West said.
The operator can also program scenarios such as adverse weather and other emergencies that may occur while in flight. He acknowledged that there is a little bit of a learning curve for the simulator. One example West gave was the G-1000 instrument package used in real aircraft.
“I’ve never flown a G-1000, but I can do it in here in a safe environment without all the noise and other distractions that comes with flying an aircraft,” West said.
A student learning to fly can log up to 50 hours of flight time if an instructor is present due to the machine being a Federal Aviation Administration Approved Aviation Training Device.
West and the EAA chapter plan to unveil the new device at the next Young Eagles event on Sept. 17. Children ages 8-17 can team up with a pilot and fly in a real aircraft free of charge, and as part of the program, the young, aspiring aviator will get to fly, hands-on, in the simulator.
Registration is currently open for the next Young Eagles event, according to Pryce, and the event is open to the public and free for any child who wants to participate. The idea is to get the next generation of aviators interested in flying. The public can register at www.eaa292.org/young-eagle-rallies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.